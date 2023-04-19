Isotopes Outslug Dodgers in Series Opener, 13-10

Albuquerque, NM - The Albuquerque Isotopes and Oklahoma City Dodgers delivered an entertaining offensive showcase during their Jackie Robinson Celebration game, combining for 23 runs and 31 hits. When it was all said and done, the host Isotopes outlasted the Dodgers 13-10 in the opener of a six-game series at Isotopes Park.

Albuquerque led 11-8 after just four innings of play as Brenton Doyle, Nolan Jones, Jimmy Herron and Aaron Schunk all went deep to stay a step ahead of OKC's offensive eruption.

Topes Scope: - Randal Grichuk began his Major League rehab assignment and was 1-for-5 with a single and run scored. It was his first game action since Oct. 5, 2022 with the Rockies, as he missed all of Spring Training after undergoing hernia surgery.

- Doyle returned from the Injured List with a bang, going 3-for-5. All three hits came in consecutive at-bats in the first three frames, including a leadoff homer in the first. It was Albuquerque's first leadoff homer since Wynton Bernard on Sept. 24 at Sugar Land.

- Coco Montes immediately extended his on-base streak to 14 games with a triple in the first inning. During the torrid stretch, Montes is slashing .404/.493/.807 with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 RBI.

- Schunk also came back from the Injured List and picked up where he left off by going 2-for-5 with a two-run homer. He has recorded two hits and two RBI in each of the last three contests that he appeared in. Schunk has hit safely in all nine games to begin his Triple-A career.

- Jones' grand slam was the first for Albuquerque since last Sept. 16 when Bernard did so, also vs. Oklahoma City. It was the third for Jones in his professional career, also having done so in 2019 for Single-A Lynchburg and 2022 at Triple-A Columbus.

- Jones scored four runs, tying the season-high for an Isotope after Hunter Stovall did so on April 12 at El Paso. His four RBI marked the fifth occurrence by an Albuquerque player in 2023; Jones and Daniel Cope each have done so twice, and Coco Montes did so one time.

- Connor Kaiser extended his hitting streak to six games. He is 12-for-25 with six doubles during the stretch. It is the longest hit streak for Kaiser since a nine-gamer from Aug. 16-28, 2018 with Single-A West Virginia.

- Jimmy Herron launched his first home run since last Sept. 17, a span of 69 at-bats. That blast came against Robbie Erlin, tomorrow's scheduled starter for Oklahoma City.

- Herron finished 3-for-3 with a walk and hit by pitch. He is 12-for-34 with two doubles, a triple and homer over his last eight contests, including three multi-hit games.

- Schunk was caught stealing second base, moving the Isotopes success rate below 50 percent as a team (9-for-19). They have been thrown out in four straight attempts.

- Grayson Greiner tied a career-worst by striking out four times (June 12, 2022 at Sacramento). In his fifth at-bat, he came through with an RBI single for the final run of the contest.

- Karl Kauffmann set a career-worst with 10 hits allowed, and the eight runs tied for the second-most in a professional outing (April 24, 2022 vs. Somerset). However, Kauffmann was credited with his first victory of the season.

- Riley Pint struck out three batters in an outing for the first time since Aug. 7, 2022, his final appearance for Double-A Hartford.

- Every Albuquerque starter recorded at least one hit in a game for the first time since Sept. 26 vs. El Paso.

- The Isotopes homered in four consecutive innings for the first time since June 25, 2022 at Las Vegas (6th-9th), part of a game in which they tied a team record with eight long balls.

- This marked the second straight home game (April 9 vs. Salt Lake) in which each team scored four runs in the first inning.

- Albuquerque has scored 25 runs in the first inning this season, tops in all of professional baseball. Their 20 runs allowed in the first are most in the Minor Leagues, just behind the Red Sox and Blue Jays (23) in the professional ranks.

- The Isotopes have plated four or more tallies in a frame 11 times this season, including a pair of four-spot outbursts tonight.

- Hunter Feduccia picked up the second five-hit game of the season by an opposing player; Fernando Tatis Jr. did it on April 13 at El Paso.

- Albuquerque has won six of their last seven series openers from OKC dating back to 2021.

- The Dodgers committed three errors, already the sixth time an Isotopes opponent has made three or more miscues in a game. Albuquerque has the second-fewest errors in the PCL (eight) while the opposition has made 24 in 16 contests.

- This was already the third time this season both teams reached double-digits in the run column. Albuquerque is 3-0 in such contests, also defeating Salt Lake 11-10 on April 9 and El Paso 13-12 on April 11.

- The Isotopes registered their most runs in a game against Oklahoma City since defeating the Redhawks 15-5 at home on May 3, 2012.

- Albuquerque joined Oklahoma City as the only two teams in the league with double-digit victories this season. The Isotopes currently sit 1.0 game behind the Dodgers, in second place of the 10 team PCL.

On Deck: Game two of this series is set for Wednesday at 6:05 PM MT. Right-handed pitcher Jeff Criswell is scheduled to start for Albuquerque against Oklahoma City southpaw Robbie Erlin. Isotopes Park gates open at 5:00.

