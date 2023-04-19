Silseth's Strong Start Spoiled by Reno

The Salt Lake Bees (8-9) fell to Reno (7-9) 7-1 in the second of a six-game series against the Aces at Smith's Ballpark.

Salt Lake opened up the scoring with their first and only run of the day on an RBI single by Jordyn Adams bringing home Kevin Padlo. Adams knock was one of just three hits by the Bees and extended his hitting streak to 10-games, a season-high for a Salt Lake hitter. Chase Silseth turned in another strong start, with zero runs allowed on four hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Aces righty Blake Walston went six strong innings, only allowing one run and two hits to produce Reno's second quality start in as many games against the Bees. Cam Vieaux (L, 0-1) was on the mound in the seventh inning when Reno broke the game wide-open with five runs on the back of a Dominic Miroglio pinch-hit double and a Seth Beer home run, scoring a pair. Reno maintained the pressure by adding two more runs in the ninth inning to seal the victory on a two-run blast by Dominic Fletcher over the left center field wall, putting an end to the 13-hit onslaught.

The Bees have now lost five consecutive games and fall to below .500 for the first time in 2023. They look to bounce back against their inter-division foes tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. with LHP Kenny Rosenberg (1-1) squaring off against Brandon Pfaadt, the Diamondbacks' top pitching prospect and #53 overall MLB prospect.

