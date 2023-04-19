Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. El Paso (6:05 PT)

RHP Konner Wade, who made 23 starts for Tacoma last season, will make his season debut and start this evening.

Tacoma Rainiers (8-7) vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (6-10)

Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 6:05p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

RHP Konner Wade vs. LHP Jay Groome

WALKING DOGS: Last evening's 11-7 Rainiers win over El Paso featured 13 free passes for each side; the Chihuahuas walked 13x, while the Rainiers racked up 12 walks and one HBP. If surprised, consider that El Paso (110 BB) and Tacoma are the two top Triple-A clubs in drawing bases on balls; the Rainiers have 101 BB while playing in one fewer game than EP so far.

1B Jake Scheiner's three walks tied a Tacoma season-high, and he reached 5x after homering in both the second and third innings (4 RBI). FIVE Rainiers drew multiple walks. LF Preston Tucker walked 4x for the Chihuahuas. 3:08 was Tacoma's longest nine-inning game this season; Tacoma scored 11x without a single (6 XBH).

EVE-R-Y DAY PLAYERS: INF/OF Jake Scheiner (.947 OPS) and INF Mason McCoy (.879 OPS) remain the only Rainiers to have played in all 15 games thus far (started and finished all games). After a pair of two-run homers in last night's victory, only four PCL players have gone deep more than Scheiner, a Triple-A rookie, a list that includes El Paso's Fernando Tatis, Jr. (7). Salt Lake's Jo Adell leads the league with eight home runs. McCoy (3-RBI triple last night) has stolen four bases, without being caught.

FRENEMIES: The El Paso Chihuahuas' roster has several names that could make fans double-take this week at Cheney Stadium. Five current Chihuahuas are former Rainiers; UTIL Tim Lopes (95 G, 2019), RHP Domingo Tapia (5 G, 2021) and three players who ended the 2021 season with the PCL Champion Rainiers: INF Jantzen Witte (104 G), OF Luis Liberato (87 G) and LHP Ray Kerr (12 G). Kerr (recalled on Weds.), a hard-throwing reliever, was traded by the Seattle Mariners to the San Diego Padres for 2B Adam Frazier on 11/27/21. Jantzen Witte has Tacoma's most-recent five-hit game, at Cheney Stadium on 8/16/21 vs. Las Vegas in a 7-3 loss.

JAY-DED: Tacoma has two players rostered who were once traded 1-for-1 for OF Jay Bruce. On 8/9/17 RHP Ryder Ryan was moved from Cleveland to New York-NL (waiver deadline), going from Class A Lake County (Midwest League) to Class A Columbia (South Atlantic League). On 6/2/19, Seattle traded Bruce and cash to Philadelphia in exchange for INF/OF Jake Scheiner, as Scheiner went from High-A Clearwater (Florida State League) to High-A Modesto (California League). Bruce, 36 and now retired, played in 14 MLB seasons from 2008-21.

THE O' STANDS FOR OFFENSE: Having hit safely in 10 of 12 games played, Tacoma catcher Brian O'Keefe is top six in the PCL in home runs (5), slugging (.745), OPS (1.181) and extra-base hits (9). His 35 total bases are eighth-most.

IT'S BEEN DRIVEN (IN) BY FORD LATELY: Tacoma 1B/DH Mike Ford has accumulated the third-most RBI in the PCL entering today's action (18); only Las Vegas's Cody Thomas (23) and Sacramento's Clint Coulter (18) have more. Ford hit safely in his first seven games played this season; he drove in at least one run in his first eight GP, including five multi-RBI efforts.

DON'T BE EXTRA: Thursday's 2-1 Rainiers loss (10) at Round Rock remains only the fourth extra-inning game in the PCL this season over three weeks, and the first that did not involve Oklahoma City. OKC walked-off Tacoma 6-5 in 10 innings on day two of the season (4/1), and won consecutive 10-inning games at Las Vegas (4/9) and vs. Sugar Land (4/11). An 11th inning has not yet been played in the PCL in 2023.

SEA US RISE: Seattle's selection of infielder Jose Caballero (Sat.) and recall of LHP Tayler Saucedo (Tue.) marked the seventh and eighth Tacoma to Seattle promotions this season, a vigorous pace considering last year there were 29 Rainiers to Mariners promotions, and 24 in 2021. Caballero, who was sporting a .550 OBP (9-for-27, 12 BB, 2 HR, 5 SB) through the first 10 games of his Triple-A debut, was the first position player to be promoted this season. He made his MLB debut on 4/15 vs. Colorado as a defensive replacement (SS) for J.P. Crawford, started his first big league game on 4/18 vs. Milwaukee (SS, 0-4, BB) and had his first MLB hit on 4/19 vs. Milwaukee (double, LHP Eric Lauer).

After 7.2 IP of scoreless work for Tacoma (5 G, 2 H, 2 BB, 8 K), the local product Saucedo (Maple Valley, WA) has completed a long but compact journey from Tahoma High School to Tacoma CC (freshman season, 2013) to the Tacoma Rainiers and now his favorite childhood MLB club (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K on 4/19). Saucedo debuted as a big leaguer in 33 games (all relief) with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021 and 2022.

