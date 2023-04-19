Tacoma Downs El Paso, 11-7
April 19, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 11-2 in the seventh inning Tuesday night in Tacoma and ended up bringing the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning, but fell to the Rainiers 11-7. It was the first game of a six-game series.
El Paso first baseman Alfonso Rivas went 2-for-5 with two RBI doubles in the loss. Chihuahuas batters walked 13 times, while Chihuahuas pitchers walked a season-high 12 Rainiers. Chihuahuas left fielder Preston Tucker walked four times. Tacoma scored 11 runs without hitting any singles.
San Diego Padres outfielder Adam Engel played seven innings in right field on MLB injury rehab Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with a walk. Seattle Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell went 1-for-5 with a double on MLB rehab. It was 45 degrees at the time of Tuesday's first pitch.
Box Score: Chihuahuas 7, Rainiers 11 Final Score (04/18/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: El Paso (6-10), Tacoma (8-7)
Next Game: Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Cheney Stadium. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (1-1, 6.14) vs. Tacoma RHP Konner Wade (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
