Scheiner Smacks Two Homers in Homestand Opener

Tacoma Rainiers' Jake Scheiner at bat

Tacoma Rainiers' Jake Scheiner at bat

Tacoma, WA - In a strange affair that featured 13 free passes for each side, the Tacoma Rainiers (8-7, 12 BB, 1 HBP) crept back over .500 with an 11-7 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (6-10, 13 BB) at Cheney Stadium. Perhaps it should've come as no surprise, as El Paso and Tacoma are top two in walks in Triple-A thus far with 110 and 101, respectively. Tacoma improved to 5-1 at home on the young season despite only six hits in the ballgame; but all six were for extra bases.

Jake Scheiner (1B) teed off on a pair of two-run homers to the left field alley in the second and third innings. His first was measured at an estimated 400 feet, the longest-traveling ball of the night. Scheiner, who reached base five times with three walks, enjoyed his first four-RBI game at Triple-A, and Tacoma's second two-homer game this season (Brian O'Keefe, 4/2 at OKC).

Cade Marlowe (LF) played in his first regular season game this year, after beginning the season on the injured list with a strained oblique suffered during spring training. The lefty yanked a double down the right field line in his first at-bat (second inning), and reached base three times (2 BB) in his 2023 debut, scoring three runs.

With Tacoma leading 7-2 in the fifth, Mason McCoy (SS) batted with the bases loaded and one out, and stroked a triple into the left field gap. McCoy scored the 11th Rainiers run on an error, when a shoddy El Paso relay dribbled away and he trotted home without a play.

Rainiers right-hander Easton McGee continued his good work with a solid five-inning outing. He scattered six hits and two walks, and stuck out six. The two runs against him were earned; McGee has posted a 3.22 ERA through four starts and 22.1 IP.

El Paso scored the first two and final five runs of the contest, with 11 Rainiers runs in-between. Alfonso Rivas doubled twice (1st and 7th), driving in a run on each occasion. Catcher Pedro Severino had the fourth and final Chihuahuas extra-base hit, another RBI double in the ninth as the visiting rally fell short. Rainiers RHP Riley O'Brien entered with the bases loaded and two out, and picked up a save with a single strikeout. The save was the first for Tacoma this season.

The second game of this weeklong series will be on Wednesday evening, a 6:05 PT first pitch at Cheney Stadium. RHP Konner Wade, who started 23 times for Tacoma in 2022, has returned and will make his season debut. El Paso has LHP Jay Groome lined up to start.

