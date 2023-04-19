OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 19, 2023

Oklahoma City Dodgers (11-5) at Albuquerque Isotopes (10-6)

Game #17 of 150/First Half #17 of 75/Road #8 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Robbie Erlin (1-0, 6.75) vs. ABQ-RHP Jeff Criswell (1-2, 15.00)

Wednesday, April 18, 2023 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season and continue their road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park...Despite losses in the last two games, the Dodgers still own the best record in the Pacific Coast League.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers jumped out to an early lead but couldn't contain the Albuquerque Isotopes' offense during a 13-10 defeat Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Dodgers scored four runs in the first inning, including a two-run double by Ryan Ward. However, Albuquerque answered with four runs in the bottom of the first inning and then took an 8-4 lead on a grand slam by Nolan Jones in the second inning. The Dodgers again scored four runs in the third inning to tie the game, with a rally highlighted by a Michael Busch home run and Hunter Feduccia two-run double. The Isotopes scored the game's next four runs to go ahead, 12-8. Feduccia hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to two before the Isotopes scored one final run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Robbie Erlin (1-0) makes his fourth start of 2023 tonight for the Dodgers and second on the road...Erlin most recently pitched April 13 in OKC against Sugar Land, allowing a season-low two runs and five hits over a season-high 5.0 innings with one walk and a season-best eight strikeouts. He earned the win in OKC's 12-5 victory...Erlin has allowed a total of eight home runs through his first three appearances of the season (13.1 IP), accounting for 14 of the 16 total runs against him...He spent the majority of the 2022 season with the OKC Dodgers, making 21 appearances, including 14 starts. He went 5-4 with a 7.01 ERA, allowing 63 runs (60 earned) and 95 hits in 77.0 innings. He had 69 strikeouts against 35 walks. Erlin tied for fourth on the team in starts and ranked fourth in strikeouts. The team went 8-6 in his starts...He originally signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Feb. 21, 2022, and the lefty re-signed with the organization during this past offseason...Erlin was originally selected by Texas in the third round of the 2009 MLB Draft and traded to San Diego July 31, 2011. He has appeared in 117 games (43 starts) in the Majors, primarily with San Diego, but has also logged time with Pittsburgh, Atlanta and Los Angeles (NL)...Erlin made two starts against the Isotopes in 2022, going 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA, allowing six runs (five earned) and 11 hits in 6.2 IP with four walks and three K's.

Against the Isotopes: 2023: 0-1 2022: 12-6 All-time: 128-106 At ABQ: 54-64

The Dodgers and Isotopes are meeting for their first of four series during the 2023 season, but this is the only series between the teams during the first half. The teams will then play 18 games throughout the second half of the season...The Dodgers won the 2022 series between the teams, 12-6, and went 4-2 in Albuquerque, including winning the final four meetings of the season against the Isotopes Sept. 15-18, 2022 at Rio Grande Credit Union Field...Last season, the Dodgers outscored the Isotopes, 128-87, and hit 28 homers compared to Albuquerque's 19...Pitcher Ryan Pepiot posted a 1.04 ERA against the Isotopes in four starts and racked up 22 strikeouts, allowing two runs and nine hits over 17.1 innings...Zach McKinstry led OKC with 19 hits, while Ryan Noda and Andy Burns had 13 RBI each and Noda hit six homers...Six of the 18 games played between the teams in 2022 were decided by one run, and going back to 2021, 14 of the last 37 games between the teams have been settled by one run...The Dodgers have not lost a season series to Albuquerque since 2017, going a combined 6-0 against the Isotopes in 2018 and 2019, 9-9 in 2021 and 12-6 last season.

Strong Start: Despite losses in the last two games, the 11-5 Dodgers are tied for the second-best start for an OKC team during the Bricktown era (since 1998). Only the 2018, 2015, 2012 and 2008 OKC teams had a better record through 16 games at 12-4. The 2023 Dodgers are tied with the 2022 and 1999 OKC teams, which also had 11 wins through 16 games...The Dodgers own the best record in the Pacific Coast League and their 11 wins are tied with Norfolk and Memphis of the International League for the most wins in all of Triple-A...The current hot start included a six-game winning streak April 1-7, which was the first six-game winning streak for OKC at any point of a season since a six-game streak July 18-24, 2019...The Dodgers won their first road series of the season in Las Vegas, 5-1. It marked the fifth time out of 45 six-games series since the start of the 2021 season that the Dodgers have won five of six games during the same set...Only four OKC teams through the last 24 seasons have had five or fewer losses through 17 games: 2018 (13-4), 2015 (13-4), 2012 (12-5) and 2008 (13-4).

In the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia went 5-for-5 Tuesday with a double and a home run for his first career five-hit game and the first five-hit effort by an OKC player this season. In fact, prior to Tuesday, Feduccia had not even collected four hits in a game since he began his career in 2018. The five RBI also tied his career high, done twice previously in 2022 with OKC...The last OKC player with a five-hit game was James Outman Aug. 26, 2022 against El Paso when he hit a walk-off home run to complete the cycle...Feduccia is now tied for the team lead with 13 RBI, 13 walks and three home runs. He has reached base safely in nine straight games and has reached base in 24 of his first 41 plate appearances this season (.585 OBP).

Steadfast: Michael Busch hit his second home run of the season Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with two walks. He has now reached base in each of OKC's first 16 games of the season and has the longest on-base streak in the PCL to start 2023. Busch has hit safely in 14 of his first 16 games and has at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 games, batting .356 (16x45) with seven extra-base hits and nine RBI...His 21 hits are tied for the team lead, as are his 13 RBI and 13 walks. His 13 runs scored are tied for second on the team...His 21 hits are tied for fifth-most in the PCL...Busch was named a 2022 MiLB.com Organization All-Star after slashing a combined .274/.365/.516 with 32 home runs, 108 RBI and a Minor League-leading 118 runs between Double-A Tulsa and OKC...Going back to the end of last season, he is now on a 22-game on-base streak.

Getting Offensive: The Dodgers' offense set a season high with 15 hits and scored in double digits for the fourth time this season. The outburst in hitter-friendly Albuquerque was in stark contrast to the Dodgers being held to a season-low two hits Sunday afternoon in OKC. They batted just .164 (9x55) with RISP and .193 (16x83) with runners on base throughout their previous series against Sugar Land, but last night went 7-for-23 with runners on base and 5-for-11 with RISP...The 2022 Dodgers recorded at least 15 hits in 16 games last season and the last time OKC had 15 or more hits in a game was Sept. 20, 2022 in El Paso when the team racked up 16 hits during a 16-1 victory...On the other hand, the Dodgers allowed a season-high 16 hits, including four home runs for the second time this season. The 13 runs allowed by OKC were the second-most this season, trailing only the 14 runs allowed in the season opener March 31 against Tacoma at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams' 23 combined runs and 31 combined hits were the highest totals in both categories this season. It was the most combined hits in a game for OKC since May 15, 2022 at Round Rock when the Dodgers and Express each tallied 16 hits (32 total) in a game Round Rock won, 14-13. That was also the previous time both the Dodgers and their opponent scored in double digits.

Yardwork: The Dodgers allowed four home runs Tuesday night - tied for the most homers they have allowed in a game this season (also April 2 vs. TAC in OKC). Matt Andriese gave up all four home runs, becoming the second pitcher in just 16 games this season to do that (Robbie Erlin). Prior to this season, it had happened twice in the previous three seasons combined...The Dodgers have now allowed at least one homer in 10 of the last 11 games (22 HR) and at least two home runs in seven of the last 10 games (21 HR). Thirty-seven of the 58 runs allowed over the last 11 games have scored via home runs (64 percent)...OKC's 30 homers allowed so far this season are the most all of Triple-A, and entering today, only Oakland A's have allowed more home runs in pro baseball (33 HR/18 G). By comparison, the Dodgers didn't allow their 30th home run of the season in 2022 until May 7 (Game 29). However, it's not too far off the pace from 2021 when they allowed their 30th homer in Game 17 (also in Albuquerque)...Nolan Jones' grand slam in the second inning last night was the first allowed by OKC this season but was already the sixth three-run or more home run hit against OKC this season. Last season, the team didn't allow its sixth three-run (or more) homer until May 7 in Game 29...On the other hand, the Dodgers hit two home runs Tuesday after being held without a home run in the previous two games. The Dodgers now have eight home runs in the last five games and 21 total homers through 16 games this season.

Back of the Line: Tuesday was just the fifth time through the first 16 games of the season that the Dodgers scored first but they suffered their first loss of 2023 when taking a game's first lead. In fact, they had yet to lose a game during which they led at any point...After not allowing a run in the first two innings of the previous three games, Albuquerque scored eight runs through the first two innings against OKC Tuesday night as a Dodgers' opponent scored in the first two frames for the 11th time this season. Opponents have scored 36 of their 97 total runs against the Dodgers within the first two innings this season (37 percent). The Dodgers have been outscored, 36-19, over the first two innings. Following the second inning, the Dodgers have outscored opponents, 85-61.

The Revolving Door: After there were no roster moves involving players either getting promoted to or sent from the Major League Club through the first 17 days of the season, today marks the third straight day an OKC player joined the Los Angeles Dodgers. Earlier today Yonny Hernández was recalled by Los Angeles to replace the injured Miguel Rojas. Yesterday the Dodgers selected the contract of infielder Luke Williams when they placed Mookie Betts on the paternity list. On Monday, reliever Justin Bruihl was recalled, and in a corresponding move, Andre Jackson was optioned to OKC.

#WeRemember: Today, the Oklahoma City Dodgers honor those who were killed and those who survived the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995. We will never forget the 168 killed and how our community was changed forever.

Around the Horn: With four runs in the first inning last night, the Dodgers matched their first-inning run total through the first 15 games of the season...After struggling to contain the opposing run game to begin the season with opponents successful in 22 of 25 stolen base attempts, the Dodgers have thrown out five of the last seven attempted base stealers...Devin Mann has doubled in three straight games, going 4-for-10 with two walks during that span...Going back to Saturday, opponents have scored 15 of their last 20 runs with two outs, going 11-for-28 (.393) during that time.

