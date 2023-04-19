Express Downs River Cats, 17-9

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats opened their homestand by making some dubious franchise history on Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park. Sacramento pitching issued a franchise record 16 walks in a 17-9 loss to the Round Rock Express and saw Round Rock pound out 15 hits in the opener of a six-game set.

Round Rock got the offense going early when Justin Foscue hit a grand slam off River Cats starter Cole Waites (0-2) in the top of the first to take a 4-0 lead. Waites would suffer the loss as he allowed four runs on just the one hit while walking three in a third of an inning.

Sacramento got a run back in the bottom of the first when Mitch Haniger homered in his first at-bat on his Major League rehab assignment to make it 4-1. Round Rock would come back with four runs in the top of the third as they drew three walks in the frame and got RBI hits from Davis Wendzel, Sandro Fabian and Jonathan Ornelas to make it an 8-1 advantage.

The River Cats got a run back in the bottom of the third on a two-out RBI single by Casey Schmitt, one of two RBI's for him in the contest. Round Rock got the run back in the top of the fourth when Rafael Ortega scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-2.

Sacramento tried to climb back into the contest in the fourth when Austin Slater hit a three-run double with two outs to cut the River Cats deficit to 9-5. Slater went 2-for-3 in the contest while Haniger went 1-for-3.

The Express would reassert themselves in the fifth by scoring five runs on three hits while drawing five walks. The big hit in the frame was a two-run double by Clint Frazier, and after the frame Round Rock held a 14-5 lead.

Sam Huff added a three-ruin homer for Round Rock in the seventh to make it a 17-5 contest. The River Cats would score four runs in the bottom of the ninth, taking advantage of a Round Rock error, but it wasn't nearly enough to overcome the massive deficit.

Cole Winn started the game for Round Rock and did not factor into the decision after allowing five runs on five hits in four innings. Joe Barlow (1-0) picked up the win for the Express as he took over to start the fifth and went two perfect frames, as did Yerry Rodriguez who followed him and came on to start the seventh. From the final out of the fourth through the last out of the eighth, Round Rock pitching retired 13 consecutive Sacramento hitters.

The River Cats and the Express play the second game of their series on Wednesday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. First pitch in a matinee contest is set for 12:05 p.m. PDT.

