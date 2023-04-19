Walston Tames Bees as Aces Secure 7-1 Win
April 19, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Salt Lake City, UT - Blake Walston tossed a season-high six innings of one-run ball and along with the combo of Seth Beer and Dominic Fletcher's home runs, sparked a 7-1 Reno Aces (7-9) win over the Salt Lake Bees (8-9) Wednesday afternoon at Smith's Ballpark.
It was a true pitcher's duel early, with one run combined through the sixth. Walston and Chase Silseth went toe to toe with the lone score, a Bees RBI single from Jordyn Adams in the second.
Reno broke out the bats in the seventh, tallying five runs on Beer's 418-foot two-run homer and run-scoring knocks from Dominic Miroglio and Dominic Fletcher. Beer went 2-for-4 while Fletcher added three hits, including a two-run blast in the ninth.
The Aces bullpen shut things down with three scoreless innings from Tyler Ferguson, Jandel Gustave, and Endrys Briceno.
Reno's offense remained hot with its fifth straight 10-plus hit game and went 13-for-36 (.361) with five extra-base hits and six RBI in the win.
The Aces' only road trip to Utah continues tomorrow as they face the Salt Lake Bees in game three of the six-game series, with the first pitch set for Thursday at 5:35 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables:
- Seth Beer: 2-for-4, 1 HR (2), 2 RBI, 1 R.
- Dominic Fletcher: 3-for-4, 1 HR (1), 2 RBI, 1 R.
- Phillip Evans: 2-for-5, 1 R.
- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-4.
- Blake Walston: (W, 1-1), 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Tyler Ferguson: 1.0 IP, H, 0 R/ER
- Jandel Gustave: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER
- Endrys Briceno: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 2 K's.
The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 25th, when the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, visit the Biggest Little City for a six-game series.
Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
