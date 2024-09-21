Isotopes Lose Fourth-Straight to Reno, 6-2

September 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Reno, NV - The Aces jumped out to a four-run lead after three innings while the Isotopes stranded 10 runners on the base paths en route to a 6-2 defeat by Reno Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, Albuquerque dropped their 91 st game of the season-the most by a Pacific Coast League team since Colorado Springs in 2014, who also lost 91 games. With one more defeat the club will have the most losses in the circuit since the 1987 Portland Beavers who went 45-96.

-Albuquerque has lost 11-straight in Reno-which is tied for the longest losing streak at an opposing ballpark in team history (also: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, July 2, 2013-Aug. 27, 2014).

-The Isotopes have lost six-straight games and have been outscored 51-15 in those contests. The club has also dropped 10of their last 11 and been outscored 101-47, with 16 of those runs scored coming in a 16-14 10-inning win over Las Vegas Sept. 13.

-The six-game losing streak is the second-longest skid of the year (longest: eight, April 5-13).

-The Isotopes left 10 on-base, the 28 th time the club has left double-digit baserunners on and first since Sept. 10 vs. Las Vegas when the club left 13 on.

-Albuquerque plated just two runs, the eleventh time the club has been held to three runs or fewer in their last 15 games.

-The Isotopes struck out 14 times on the night, the 16 th time striking out 14-plus times in a game.

-Albuquerque has swiped just four bases in its last nine games after stealing 15 in the previous nine.

- Greg Jones connected on his 28 th multi-hit game of the season-tied with Coco Montes for the most on the 2024 Isotopes. Has a hit in 19 of his last 20 games, slashing .307/.358/.455 with one double, four homers and 10 RBI.

- Grant Lavigne belted his 18 th homer of the year-setting a career-high for dingers in a season (previous: 17, 2023 with Hartford).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces will meet for game five of the series tomorrow at 5:05 pm MT. Albuquerque is expected to start Juan Hillman while Reno hasn't a starter.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.