Express Win in Extras

September 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (80-68) lost by a score of 4-3 in extras to the Round Rock Express (71-75), Friday at Cheney Stadium.

Round Rock opened the scoring in the second inning on a two-out double from Kellen Strahm, taking a 1-0 lead. They extended their lead to two in the fourth on a single from Alex De Goti, again with two outs.

Dominic Canzone got the Rainiers on the board and cut their deficit in half with a solo home run, his seventh of the year with Tacoma. Strahm made it 3-1 in the sixth on a sacrifice fly, but Tacoma answered with another solo shot.

Jason Vosler clubbed his 30th of the year, becoming just the eighth player in Tacoma history to hit 30 home runs in a single season. An RBI single from Samad Taylor in the seventh inning tied the game at three, but with no outs and the bases loaded, Round Rock struck out three straight batters to keep it tied.

The game stayed tied until the 11th inning, when a throwing error scored the go ahead run for Round Rock. Tacoma went quietly in their half of the inning, dropping the game by a score of 4-3.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jason Vosler hit his 30th home run of the year, becoming just the eighth player in Tacoma franchise history to hit 30 long balls in a single season. Tonight was just the third 11 inning game of the year for Tacoma. With the loss, they fell to 4-6 in extra innings this season.

Tacoma and Round Rock will play game five of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

