Express Hang on for 4-3 Victory in Extras Over Rainiers

September 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, Wash. - The Round Rock Express (34-38 | 71-75) earned a 4-3 win in 11 innings over the Tacoma Rainiers (37-36 | 80-68) at Cheney Stadium on Friday night.

Round Rock reliever RHP Daniel Robert (4-2, 2.70) came away with a gutsy win after 2.0 innings of perfect baseball in the 10th and 11th frames. Robert collected two strikeouts along the way. Tacoma reliever LHP Austin Kitchen (4-1, 5.08) was tagged with the loss after his 0.2-inning performance included one unearned run, a walk and one strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Round Rock offense took the lead in the second inning. After a leadoff double for DH Sam Huff, CF Kellen Strahm came up with two outs and ripped a double to give the E-Train a 1-0 advantage.

In the top of the fourth, following a one-out single for Express 3B Frainyer Chavez and a walk for Strahm, SS Alex De Goti came to the plate with two outs and delivered a single to extend the lead to 2-0. The Rainiers got on the board in the home half of the inning when LF Dominic Canzone ripped a solo homer to cut the lead at 2-1.

The E-Train offense delivered with another run in the sixth inning. Chavez singled and then stole second base. He advanced to third base as the throw went into center field. Strahm came up with a sacrifice fly to give Round Rock a 3-1 lead. Tacoma received a solo home run from 1B Jason Vosler in the bottom of the inning and the Express held just a 3-2 advantage.

The Rainiers tied the game at three in the seventh inning. Singles from C Michael Papierski and 2B Kobe Kato put two men on. LF Samad Taylor delivered an RBI single to tie the game.

The game went to extra innings and neither team scored in the 10th frame. Round Rock took the lead for good in the 11th. C Konner Piotto started on second base in the 11th frame and on a sacrifice bunt from De Goti, Tacoma LHP Austin Kitchen made an errant throw down the right field line allowing Piotto to score. Express RHP Daniel Robert threw a perfect 10th and 11th inning to secure the victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express LF Trevor Hauver had his on-base streak snapped at 26 games. He was pulled from the game at the end of the fourth inning and was 0-for-2 when he left.

E-Train INF Frainyer Chavez finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk. He is 10-for-19 with a double, an RBI, five runs scored, a walk and two strikeouts in this series. Chavez is riding an eight-game hitting streak and a 12-game on-base streak.

Next up: The Express and Rainiers return tomorrow at Cheney Stadium. Round Rock has not named a starting pitcher while Tacoma RHP Casey Seymour (10-11, 6.13) is slated to pitch. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. CT.

