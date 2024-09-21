Alcantara Smashes Walk-off Home Run in Extra Inning Victory Over Albuquerque

September 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nevada - Sergio Alcantara collected his eighth big fly of the year in a big way, delivering a two-run walk-off blast into right field in the eleventh inning to lift the Reno Aces (44-29, 79-69) to a 6-5 victory against the Albuquerque Isotopes (31-43, 57-91) on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. The win marks the Ace's fifth win in a row.

Prior to Alcantara's big hit, Blaze Alexander brought the Aces back from behind in the eighth inning, smashing a clutch two-run shot to tie the game at 3-3. The 25-year-old has picked it up at the plate, going 6-for-12 (.500) with three extra-base hits and three RBI over his last three matchups.

Kyle Garlick registered two knocks in the win, including an RBI single in the first to get the Aces scoring going. With one game left on the schedule, the 32-year-old ranks second in the Pacific Coast League in RBI (105).

Yu-Min Lin was efficient in his Triple-A and Aces debut, tossing 4 2/3 frames of one-run ball while punching out two and walking three. The top prospect posted a 4.28 ERA with 90 strikeouts and 33 walks in 94 2/3 frames with Double-A Amarillo before his promotion to Reno.

Tristin English (1-0), made his season debut on the mound tonight, holding the Isotopes to two unearned runs in the 10 th and 11 th innings, earning the first win of his Triple-A career.

The Aces will look for a series sweep in Sunday's series finale against the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

Sergio Alcantara: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Blaze Alexander: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Kyle Garlick: 2-for-5, 1 RBI

