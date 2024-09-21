Gusto Breaks Record as Sugar Land Falls Late to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (92-54, 43-28) were unable to hang on to a one-run lead as a comeback eighth from the Sacramento River Cats (78-69, 34-38) served Sugar Land the 2-1 loss on Friday night at Sutter Health Park.

In the second inning, Trey Cabbage led off the frame on a triple in the right-center gap, quickly putting a man in scoring position for Jesús Bastidas. Bastidas flew out to the right fielder, but Cabbage tagged up and scored the first run of the night for Sugar Land.

RHP Ryan Gusto was dominant in 6.0 innings pitched, walking just two with six strikeouts in 84 pitches. The only hit the righty allowed came with two outs in the third inning, his only real threat of the night after walking the next batter. However, Gusto recovered to get a groundout on the next pitch he threw. His six strikeouts allowed him to take the franchise lead in strikeouts in a single season at 141, passing JP France's 2022 record of 136.

Despite the run in the second inning, Sacramento's pitching staff shut down the Space Cowboys offense, with Sugar Land's their next big scoring chance coming in the seventh as Tommy Sacco Jr. started off the frame with a walk. Cooper Hummel drew another walk, but Hummel was thrown out at second on a double-steal attempt. With Sacco Jr. on third, RHP Kai-Wei Teng worked around the jam to fan the final batter.

RHP Forrest Whitley (H, 7) took over the bottom of the seventh and allowed two baserunners to reach on a walk and a single with two outs but got a strikeout to end the frame. In the eighth with RHP Rafael Montero (L, 1-1) on the bump and two outs, Sacramento hit back-to-back singles, putting runners on the corners. The next batter, Bryce Eldridge, singled on a sharp liner to right, tying the game up at one. Three pitches later, a base hit from Luis Matos drove in the go-ahead run as Sacramento took the lead at 2-1. After a throwing error put two runners in scoring position, RHP Nick Hernandez came in to right the ship and induced a flyout to end the frame. The Space Cowboys went down in order in the top of the ninth to drop a close one to Sacramento, 2-1.

The Space Cowboys continue the final regular season series with the River Cats on Saturday night. Sugar Land's LHP Colton Gordon (8-1, 4.01) will take the mound opposite of Sacramento's LHP John Michael Bertrand (0-0, 4.50). The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

