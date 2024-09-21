Alcantara's Blast Sends Aces Past Isotopes, 6-5

September 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, NV - Sergio Alcantara launched a walk-off, two-run homer in the 11th inning as Reno defeated Albuquerque 6-5 on Saturday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. Usual first baseman Tristen English came on to pitch in extras for the playoff-bound Aces, and he retired all six batters to earn the win.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes lost their 92nd game of the season, the most defeats for any Pacific Coast League team since the 1987 Portland Beavers, who finished with a 43-96 record.

- Dating back to Sept. 8, Albuquerque has dropped 11 of 12 contests, being outscored 107-50. Their lone win during the stretch was Sept. 13 vs. Las Vegas, in which they overcame a 9-0 deficit to win 16-14 in 10 innings. Additionally, if the Isotopes drop Sunday's finale, they will tie their longest losing streak of the season (eight games: April 5-13).

- The Isotopes lost their 12th straight game at Greater Nevada Field, setting a new record for most consecutive defeats at an opposing ballpark (previous, 11 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City: July 2, 2013-Aug. 27, 2014). Albuquerque is 1-16 in their last 17 contests in Reno, dating back to June 17, 2021.

- For the 10th time in club history, Albuquerque has lost the first five games of a series (last: April 9-13, 2024 vs. Sugar Land). Eight of the instances have occurred since Minor League Baseball switched to a six-game series format prior to the 2021 season. The Isotopes were swept in five-game sets vs. Colorado Springs (Aug. 25-29, 2004) and at Oklahoma City (Aug. 16-20, 2013).

- Tonight's walk-off loss was the eighth of the season, marking the fourth time the club has suffered exactly eight (also: 2004, 2009, 2016). The team record of nine was established in 2022.

- Reno produced their sixth walk-off victory against Albuquerque, and first since April 14, 2017 when Carlos Rivero singled in the eighth inning of a doubleheader nightcap. Additionally, Alcantara launched the Aces' third game-ending home run against the Isotopes (also: Mike Freeman - April 19, 2015; Peter O'Brien - May 1, 2016).

- Albuquerque dropped to 16-23 in one-run games, including 6-14 on the road. Additionally, the Isotopes are 3-4 in extra innings this year: winning every time at home and losing in all four instances on the road.

- Tomorrow, the Isotopes will look to avoid being swept to finish a season for the third time in club history. They suffered the fate at Round Rock from Sept. 2-5, 2011, and at Fresno from Aug. 30-Sept. 2, 2019.

- Albuquerque became the first Minor League team to allow over 1,600 hits in a season since 2011, when Colorado Springs (1,711) and High Desert (1,607) each suffered the fate.

- Jean Perez was 2-for-4 with an RBI single in his second contest at the Triple-A level. It was his 13th multi-hit game of the season between Spokane and Albuquerque.

- Grant Lavigne drew two walks, extending his on-base streak to 19 games. Lavigne has produced a .288/.442/.475 slash line with three doubles, a triple, and two homers during the stretch. Additionally, Lavigne struck out twice tonight, moving him into fifth place on the Isotopes all-time single season punchout list with 143.

- Greg Jones stole his 46th base of the season, before leaving due to an injury after being hit by a pitch. Dee Gordon holds the Isotopes single season stolen base record with 49 in 2013.

- Elehuris Montero was 0-for-5 with four strikeouts, tying a career-worst (five previous times - last: Sept. 18, 2023, at San Diego). Montero's batting average has dropped from .411 to .306 in his last 34 games. Additionally, it tied a season-worst for punchouts in a game by an Isotopes player, done in 10 previous instances (last: Daniel Cope, Sept. 19 at Reno).

- Yanquiel Fernández doubled for Albuquerque's lone extra-base hit, the 21st time they have been held to zero or one (last: Sept. 14 vs. Las Vegas, one).

- Bradley Blalock twirled a perfect inning of relief and has retired nine of 10 batters faced across two appearances for Albuquerque.

On Deck: The Isotopes conclude their 2024 season with a 2:05 pm MT (1:05 PT) first pitch at Greater Nevada Field. Left-handed pitcher Ty Blach is slated to start for Albuquerque, while Reno has not announced a hurler.

