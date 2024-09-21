OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - September 21, 2024

September 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Oklahoma City Baseball Club (37-36/77-71)

at Salt Lake Bees (35-38/67-80)

Game #149 of 150/Second Half #74 of 75/Road #74 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 3.86) vs. SL-RHP John O'Reilly (0-0, 3.86)

Saturday, September 21, 2024 | Smith's Ballpark | Salt Lake City, Utah | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KOKQ-FM 94.7, q947fm.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club will look to regain the lead in its final series of the season against the Salt Lake Bees at 7:35 p.m. CT at Smith's Ballpark in the 2024 season's penultimate game. The six-game series is tied, 2-2, after last night's win by the Bees...OKC has won five of its last seven road games and is 12-5 in its last 17 road games but is 4-8 in its last 12 games at Smith's Ballpark.

Last Game : The Salt Lake Bees scored four runs in the first inning, putting the Oklahoma City Baseball Club in too big of a hole to dig out of during a 6-4 loss Friday night at Smith's Ballpark. Each of the first four batters of the bottom of the first inning walked against OKC starting pitcher Jerming Rosario, who was making his Triple-A debut, and all four ended up scoring. Oklahoma City still trailed, 4-0, when the team rallied for three runs in the fourth inning with a RBI single by Kody Hose, sac fly by Alan Trejo and RBI double by Alex Freeland. Salt Lake remained ahead, 4-3, until scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh inning. Freeland led off the ninth inning with a home run pulling OKC within two runs, but three of the next four batters were retired to close the game.

Today's Probable Pitchers : Tony Gonsolin (0-0) is scheduled to make a third appearance with OKC during his Major League Rehab Assignment...Gonsolin most recently pitched Sept. 15 against Tacoma at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. He started and tossed 2.2 innings, allowing two runs and five hits with three strikeouts and one walk, facing 15 batters and throwing 50 pitches (34 strikes)...He opened the rehab assignment with 2.0 innings Sept. 10 against Tacoma, allowing two hits with three strikeouts. He faced eight batters, throwing 32 pitches (24 strikes)...Gonsolin underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2023 and has spent the entire 2024 season rehabbing...Gonsolin made 20 starts with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season prior to his injury, posting an 8-5 record and 4.98 ERA over 103.0 innings with 82 K's. His last game with the Dodgers was Aug. 18, 2023 against Miami before he was placed on the IL Aug. 19 with right forearm inflammation...Gonsolin made 24 starts with LAD in 2022 and was named to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game...In 2020, Gonsolin finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting and was named MLB Rookie of the Year by Baseball America. He made four postseason appearances, including two in the World Series...Gonsolin made his MLB debut June 26, 2019 in Arizona with the Dodgers...He was drafted by the Dodgers in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft from St. Mary's College...In addition to this season, Gonsolin made rehab appearances with OKC in 2023 (1), 2022 (1) and in 2021 (3).

Justin Wrobleski (0-2) is slated to piggyback Gonsolin's start and make his second relief appearance of the series...Wrobleski followed Hyun-il Choi in his last outing Tuesday in Salt Lake. He faced three batters, recording one out, before exiting the game. He allowed two hits and two runs with one strikeout...Wrobleski also pitched in relief for the Los Angeles Dodgers Sept. 7 against Cleveland, tossing two scoreless innings with a hit, three walks, hit by pitch and two strikeouts....In his seven appearances (six starts) with the Dodgers, Wrobleski has a 1-2 record and 6.40 ERA over 32.1 IP with 22 strikeouts and 14 walks...He picked up his first career ML win Aug. 16 in St. Louis and made his ML debut July 7 against Milwaukee at Dodger Stadium...In his Triple-A debut June 22 against Albuquerque, Wrobleski set a career-high with 11 strikeouts over 5.0 innings. He has made six appearances (five starts) with OKC this season, going 0-2 with a 5.88 ERA and 37 strikeouts over 26.0 IP...Wrobleski served as Tulsa's Opening Night starter and made 13 starts with the Drillers this season...Wrobleski was named a 2023 Midwest League Post-Season All-Star and MiLB.com Organization All-Star...Wrobleski is in his third professional season after being selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Oklahoma State University.

Against the Bees : 2024: 6-4 2023: 4-7 All-time: 77-70 At SL: 35-38

OKC and the Bees are finishing the season against one another for the second time in three seasons...The teams have not played each other since April 30-May 5 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with OKC winning four of the final five games...OKC hit six homers in the first series and did not allow one by the Bees as OKC outscored Salt Lake, 25-17, over the six games. Andre Lipcius led OKC with seven hits, while three players finished with four RBI, including Ryan Ward, who also homered twice in the series. The Bees never exceeded four runs and were held to three runs or less in four of six games...Salt Lake won last season's series between the teams, 7-4, including four of six games at Smith's Ballpark. It marked the first time since 2013 that OKC lost a season series to the Bees, as OKC had gone 7-0-1 in season series against Salt Lake during that time. Scoring in the season series ended up fairly even in 2023, with the Bees finishing with a 69-67 advantage in runs...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2015, the team owns a 38-25 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series...This is also the final series to be played at Smith's Ballpark as the Bees will play at the new Daybreak Field in 2025...Going back to 2022, OKC is 4-8 in the last 12 games in Salt Lake as well as 5-9 over the last 14 games.

Winning Tradition : OKC has clinched a winning overall record for the 20th time in 26 seasons during the Bricktown era, including 11 of the last 12 seasons, eight of nine seasons as a Dodgers affiliate and for a fourth consecutive season...OKC is 38-35 on the road and has clinched a winning road record for a fourth straight year. OKC's 38 road wins are second-most in the league this season...OKC wrapped up its home schedule last Sunday with a win to finish the season with a 39-36 record at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, resulting in the team's 20th winning record over 26 seasons in Bricktown.

Free Range: Alex Freeland went 2-for-4 with a home run and a RBI double Friday night. He has now gone deep in three straight games and during his current six-game hitting streak is 11-for-24 (.458) with three home runs, two doubles and nine RBI...Freeland has collected at least one RBI in four straight games and has three straight multi-RBI games (8 RBI)s...Over 37 Triple-A games with OKC, Freeland has five homers, including three over the last three games. This is the first time in Freeland's professional career (since 2022) he has homered in three straight games...The boost comes after Freeland was held 4-for-33 (.121) over the first 10 games of September.

The Rest is History: Drew Avans extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single Friday night as he went 1-for-4 with a walk. Although Avans' streak of seven straight multi-hit games came to an end (18x35), he is 20-for-42 (.476) over his nine-game hitting streak - tying his longest hitting streak of the season, previously accomplished April 6-17...Since Sept. 10 when his hitting streak began, Avans ranks second in the PCL with 20 hits and a .476 AVG, third with a .522 OBP and seventh with a 1.165 OPS...On Tuesday in Salt Lake, Avans surpassed Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) as OKC's all-time Bricktown-era career hits leader and now has 459 career hits in four seasons with OKC (since 2021). In addition to hits, Avans has established new Bricktown era career records for runs scored (344), walks (260) and triples (26). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 470 career games and 116 stolen bases, while ranking third in doubles (85)...With his four runs scored Wednesday in Salt Lake, he set a new OKC single-season Bricktown-era single-season record for 104 runs, passing Esteban Germán's 103 runs scored in 2005...Avans now has 144 hits this season, setting a new career high...He leads the PCL in runs and ranks second with 79 walks, tied for second with eight triples, third in hits and seventh in stolen bases (34).

Out of Sight: James Outman went 1-for-4 with a double last night and has notched at least one extra-base hit in five straight games. During the streak, Outman is 10-for-21 (.476) with seven extra-base hits (3 HR, 4 2B) and nine RBI...Over Outman's last 10 games, he is 15-for-42 (.357) with nine extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored...In September, Outman paces OKC with 16 RBI, five home runs and 15 runs over 17 games. His 22 hits so far this month are second on the team...His 44 total bases in September are tied for third-most in the league, his 15 runs scored are tied for fourth-most, while his five homers and 11 extra-base hits are tied for fifth in the PCL.

The Warden : Ryan Ward recorded his seventh triple of the season and scored a run Friday. His seven triples are tied for fifth-most in the PCL this season. Additionally, Ward's 31 home runs this season pace the PCL, while his 60 extra-base hits are second-most in the league and his 98 RBI and 249 total bases both rank third...Ward recorded his 98th RBI of the season Thursday and he now ranks fifth on OKC's single-season RBI list during the Bricktown era (since 1998)...Ward's 31 home runs are tied for fourth-most in a season during the Bricktown era.

Dinger Details : Alex Freeland's solo home run in the ninth inning Friday night to boost Oklahoma City's homer total to 15 over the last nine games - the most homers by the team over a nine-game span since Aug. 13-22 (18 HR) and the third-most home runs in the PCL since Sept. 11...Overall this season, OKC has hit 180 home runs, surpassing last season's total of 171 homers. OKC last finished with more than 180 homers in a season in 2022 (201 HR)...On the other hand, OKC has not allowed a home run in six consecutive games and has allowed just two homers over the last 10 games as well as four homers over the last 13 games. OKC's seven homers allowed since Sept. 1 are fewest in the PCL. Overall this season, OKC's 126 home runs allowed are fewest among all 30 Triple-A teams. OKC last allowed fewer than 126 home runs in a PCL season in 2018 when OKC allowed 104 homers over 140 games.

Close Calls : With last night's 6-4 loss, OKC fell to 36-36 in games decided by two runs or less this season. Now 72 of OKC's 148 total games (48.6 percent) in 2024 have been decided by one- or two-run margins - second-most in the PCL behind Sugar Land's 74. OKC is now 13-18 on the road in its one- and two-run games...Last season, OKC went 40-28 in those close games.

Rush Hour : Dalton Rushing was named the Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year Friday, joining 2024 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year Jackson Ferris, who has spent time with High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa this season. Both players were presented with their awards during a pregame ceremony at Dodger Stadium last night...Between OKC and Tulsa, Rushing has slashed .270/.383/.501 over 112 games with 24 homers and 82 RBI.

Around the Horn: Andre Lipcius added another hit to his league-leading total last night and now has 152 hits this season. He has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, batting .317 (13x41)...Austin Gauthier tallied a hit last night and over his last five games, Gauthier is 8-for-23 (.348) with eight runs scored, six RBI and three multi-hit games. His has eight hits over the last six games after tallying just five hits over his previous 17 games...Alan Trejo picked up a hit and RBI Friday as he has now hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 13-for-43 (.302).

