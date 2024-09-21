El Paso Wins Fourth Straight

September 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Las Vegas Aviators for the fourth straight night Friday, winning 11-4. The Chihuahuas have won nine in a row overall, which is three wins shy of the team record set in 2019.

Chihuahuas left fielder Cal Mitchell went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs. Mitchell has hit three home runs in the last two games and four in the first four games of the series. His 21 home runs this season are tied with Eguy Rosario and Tirso Ornelas for the team lead. Chihuahuas designated hitter Luis Campusano went 2-for-5 with an RBI and has gone 10-for-19 in the first four games of the series.

Bryce Johnson stole his 20th base to become the fourth Chihuahuas player with 20 or more steals this season. El Paso starter Randy Vásquez got the win after allowing two runs in five innings. Vásquez has allowed only two runs in his last 11 innings and has struck out 12 and walked only two in that time.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 11, Aviators 4 Final Score (09/20/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (32-41), Las Vegas (36-36)

Next Game: Saturday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (0-0, 4.30) vs. Las Vegas RHP Robert Dugger (5-1, 4.48). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

