Isotopes' Comeback Effort Falls Short in 13-10 Loss

April 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Trailing 13-4 at the seventh-inning stretch, the Isotopes plated three runs in the bottom half, then another trio in the ninth, but Sugar Land was able to hold on for a 13-10 victory on Wednesday evening at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Homers by Greg Jones and Sam Hilliard keyed Albuquerque's comeback effort. Longtime Isotopes killer Pedro Leon was the main culprit again for Sugar Land, going 4-for-5 with four RBI.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes had 15 hits, their second most in a game this season (16, March 31 vs. El Paso). Nine of them went for extra bases, tied with the aforementioned contest for a campaign-best.

- Tonight was the 80th game in Isotopes Park history featuring both clubs scoring a double-digit amount of runs. Albuquerque is 40-40 in such contests.

- Albuquerque committed two errors, running their total to 14 in the last seven games. Their 15 miscues for the season are tied with the Norfolk Tides and Oakland Athletics for the most in professional baseball.

- Jones connected on his first home run as a member of the Rockies organization, a solo blast to center in the seventh inning.

- Hilliard's blast was his 63rd in an Isotopes uniform (2019, 2021-22, 2024) and first since Sept. 26, 2022 vs. El Paso. He is three away from tying Jordan Patterson's team-record of 66, set from 2016-18.

- Aaron Schunk was in a 3-for-35 drought entering the game, but went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles tonight. It was his seventh career game with multiple two-baggers and first since July 23, 2023 at Sugar Land.

- Hunter Goodman also doubled twice, the 12th time he has accomplished the feat and second this season (April 3 at OKC). His liner in the ninth inning was 108.4 MPH off the bat, the hardest-hit ball of the evening for any Isotope.

- Drew Romo tallied his first multi-hit game of the season by going 2-for-5, including a bloop double that brought across Albuquerque's first run in the fifth inning.

- Jordan Beck tripled to center field and has reached base safely in 31 consecutive games, dating back to Aug. 18 with Double-A Hartford.

- Starting pitcher Karl Kauffmann was clobbered for nine hits and eight runs (seven earned) in three innings. He was one run shy of matching his career-worst of nine (June 30, 2021 vs. Altoona). It was Kauffmann's sixth time failing to complete four innings in 35 Triple-A starts.

- All 18 starting position players had at least one hit, the first time that has happened in an Isotopes game this season.

- The Space Cowboys scored four times in two separate innings. Albuquerque has allowed at least four runs in a frame on eight occasions in 2024.

- Leon's four-RBI performance was the fifth occurrence of an opposing player doing so against Albuquerque this season (Brett Sullivan, Miguel Vargas - twice, Ryan Ward).

- Since Sugar Land joined the PCL in 2021, the Skeeters/Space Cowboys have outscored Albuquerque 362-272 across 41 meetings at Isotopes Park.

- If the Isotopes lose tomorrow, they'll match the worst start in club history at 2-10 (also reached in 2021).

On Deck: The Isotopes host the Space Cowboys in game three of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm. Southpaw Josh Rogers is scheduled to start for Albuquerque against Sugar Land right-hander A.J. Blubaugh, who will be making his Triple-A debut.

