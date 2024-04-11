Dell Diamond to Host Round Rock Versus Georgetown High School Baseball on April 20

April 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express is proud to host the Round Rock High School Dragons as they take on the Georgetown High School Eagles on Saturday, April 20 at 1:00 p.m. from Dell Diamond.

"The road to the UIL High School Baseball State Championships has already begun and we're excited to have two local teams get a glimpse of where they want to be playing in June," Round Rock Express Assistant General Manager Stu Scally said. "We're thrilled to host these two teams as they continue their quest for a State Championship."

Round Rock is 15-10 this year and 7-2 in District 25 action. Georgetown is 13-9-1 and they have yet to lose in District 23 play with a perfect 8-0 start. Parking at Dell Diamond will be free and game tickets can be purchased HERE.

The Express return tonight against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. for game three of the six-game series from Dell Diamond. Round Rock RHP Owen White (0-1, 8.64 ERA) is scheduled to start against Oklahoma City RHP Eduardo Salazar (0-0, 2.70 ERA).

Season memberships and Pick 6 Voucher Packs are on sale now. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.