Aces Fall Short in 6-1 Loss to Rainiers

April 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma, Wash. - The Reno Aces (5-5) were only able to gather three hits in a 6-1 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (8-3) Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium.

Despite the loss, Kyle Garlick notched his Pacific Coast League-leading sixth homerun off Jhonathan Diaz in the top of the seventh inning. The power-hitting right-hander now leads the PCL in HR (6) and TB (31), while standing in second in RBI (18) and SLG (.738).

Starting pitcher, Logan Allen (L, 0-1), took the loss Wednesday night, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk over five innings with four strikeouts. The southpaw was impressive through his first four innings of work; however, he ran into trouble in the fifth, ultimately contributing to Tacoma's victory.

With the loss, the Aces are now 5-5 through their first 10 games of the 2024 season.

Reno will look to return to the win column in game three of the six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. PT at Cheney Stadium.

Aces Notables

* Kyle Garlick: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB * Logan Allen: (L, 0-1), 5.0 IP, 2 R/1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Following a two-week road trip to Tacoma and Salt Lake, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 23, to take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in a six-game series.

