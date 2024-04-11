Pitching Propels Tacoma to Second Straight Win

April 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (8-3) took their second straight game over the Reno Aces (5-5) by a score of 6-1, Wednesday at Cheney Stadium.

A pitcher's duel saw neither team score until the fifth inning, as Jhonathan Diaz and Logan Allen matched each other pitch-for-pitch early on. Tacoma broke the scoreless tie in the fifth, scoring two runs on an error and a sacrifice fly.

Those were the only two runs they scored against Allen, who spun five innings of five-hit ball, walking one and striking out four. On the other Side, Diaz needed just the two runs of support, as he kept Reno off the board until the seventh.

Kyle Garlick clubbed his sixth home run of the season, a solo shot to cut Tacoma's lead in half. It was the lone run Diaz would allow, as he tossed seven innings allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out four.

Jonatan Clase got the run right back for Tacoma, as the leadoff hitter hit his first career Triple-A home run to make it 3-1. They grew their lead with three insurance runs in the eighth on a two-run triple from Blake Hunt and a sacrifice fly by Clase.

Carlos Vargas and Jordan Holloway each threw scoreless innings of relief to secure a second straight win over the Aces.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Jhonathan Diaz allowed a solo home run in the seventh inning tonight, snapping his 17.1 scoreless inning streak to begin the season. The southpaw has now allowed one earned run on 12 hits and one walk while striking out 19 on the year.

Jonatan Clase went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a home run, two runs batted in and a walk out of the leadoff spot tonight. The 21-year-old is now hitting .333 on the season.

Tacoma and Reno continue their series with game three of their six-game set tomorrow night. First pitch from Cheney Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.