Rainiers Outlast Aces in Offensive Barrage

April 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (9-3) earned their league-leading ninth win of the season, taking game three over the Reno Aces (5-6) by a score of 11-7, Thursday at Cheney Stadium.

Jason Vosler got Tacoma on the board in the first inning with a three-run home run, his second blast of the year. Unfortunately for the Rainiers, their early lead didn't last long.

Reno came right back with a four-spot in the second, getting an RBI single from Tristin English and a three-run home run of their own by Adrian Del Castillo. Tacoma tied the game in the fourth on a solo home run from Isiah Gilliam, his second of the year.

The two teams traded home runs in the fifth, as Reno got a solo shot from Pavin Smith and Tacoma got a two-run homer from Cade Marlowe. The Rainiers held a 7-6 lead after both teams scored again in the sixth.

Tacoma got two more runs of insurance in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Vosler and an RBI double by Michael Papierski. Kyle Garlick hit his seventh home run of the year in the eighth, a solo shot to cut Reno's deficit to two, but the Rainiers weren't done.

Ryan Bliss clubbed his first home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth, extending Tacoma's lead to 11-7. Kirby Snead fanned two batters over a scoreless ninth inning, securing a third straight win for the Rainiers.

POSTGAME NOTES:

After 11 runs on 17 hits between the two teams in the first two games of the series, Tacoma and Reno combined to score 18 runs on 18 hits including seven total home runs tonight.

With the victory, Tacoma has now won seven of their last eight games. Their 9-3 record is the best among all Triple-A teams.

Tacoma's offense scored a season-high 11 runs tonight. They had previously scored seven three different times. Their four home runs also doubled their previous high.

Tacoma and Reno continue their series with game four of their six-game set tomorrow night. First pitch from Cheney Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.