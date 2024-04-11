Blubaugh Dominates in Triple-A Debut as Sugar Land Wins Third Straight
April 11, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-4) pitching regulated the Albuquerque Isotopes (2-10) offense to only five hits in a 5-2 win on Thursday night at Isotopes Park.
RHP AJ Blubaugh (W, 1-0) took the mound for his Triple-A debut and struck out Greg Jones, the first batter he saw, to begin his night. Blubaugh shut down the Albuquerque offense, pitching 5.0 scoreless frames while only allowing two hits and three walks, striking out six batters.
Shay Whitcomb got the Space Cowboys on the board first in the top of the second, sending a ball to right-center field over the fence to give Sugar Land a 1-0 advantage. Joey Loperfido hit a solo shot of his own to the opposite field in the third inning, his sixth of the season, to tack on another run for the Space Cowboys. Loperfido's six home runs are currently tied for the Pacific Coast League as well as the Minor League lead.
Two more runs were added in the fourth inning for Sugar Land on back-to-back RBI knocks by Corey Julks and Loperfido pushing Sugar Land to a 4-0 lead. In the sixth inning, Isotopes reliever RHP Riley Pint walked the bases loaded to face Julks, who patiently took four straight balls to earn a free base and make the score 5-0 Space Cowboys.
The Isotopes found some luck when RHP Cole McDonald relieved Blubaugh and gave up a two-out walk to Jordan Beck, right before Grant Lavigne hit a two-run homer. However, LHP Bryan King (H, 2), RHP Logan VanWey (H, 2), and RHP Wander Suero (S, 1) combined for 3.0 innings of one hit-ball, striking out five altogether, keeping the score at 5-2 Sugar Land.
The Space Cowboys play their fourth game against the Albuquerque Isotopes Friday night at Isotopes Park. RHP Rhett Kouba is set to take the mound for a 7:35 pm CT first pitch against Albuquerque's LHP Ty Blach. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.
