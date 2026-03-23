Isotopes Reveal Refreshed Green Chile Cheeseburgers Identity

Published on March 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Isotopes today revealed new brand marks, hats and jerseys for their popular Green Chile Cheeseburgers alternate identity for the 2026 season.

In addition to the new look, the team will host two Green Chile Cheeseburgers Nights, presented by Blake's Lotaburger, for the first time in club history on May 16 and July 25. Click here to buy tickets. Post-Game Fireworks Shows are scheduled for both Green Chile Cheeseburgers Nights. Additionally, Blake's Lotaburger will serve their famous green chile cheeseburgers on the concourse for both games.

Fans can order the new on-field hat here and pre-order the new on-field jersey here.

Media can click here to access b-roll and photos.

"The launch of our refreshed food-identity look celebrates everything fans love about this region," said Chrissy Baines, Isotopes General Manager. "The new Green Chile Cheeseburger jersey and hat combo isn't just an updated design; it's a statement! It captures the creativity and the unmistakable excitement that's been building around these brand drops for all MiLB teams. We're thrilled to bring this reimagined look to our fans and can't wait to see the energy it brings to the ballpark this season."

Brand Story:

When we first suited up as the Green Chile Cheeseburgers in 2017, it was supposed to be a one-night flavor bomb - a playful tribute to the bite that defines Albuquerque.

But something delicious happened. Fans devoured it.

What started as a fun alter ego quickly became a can't-miss tradition. The ballpark turned into The Grill. Jerseys flew off the shelves. The smell of roasting chile mixed with the crack of the bat. It wasn't just a promotion - it was a personality.

Because around here, you are what you eat.

And Albuquerque? We're bold. We're proud. We bring the heat.

Over the years, the Green Chile Cheeseburgers grew from a one-off special into a full-flavored staple of the Isotopes brand - a reminder that Minor League Baseball is at its best when it tastes like home. It became more than a name on the front of a jersey. It became an identity fans wear, cheer for, and savor.

Now, it's time to spice things up again.

Entering the 2026 Season as we grow our partnership with Blake's Lotaburger, we're turning up the heat.

The Green Chile Cheeseburgers return for two nights on May 16 and July 25 with a refreshed wordmark, re-imagined jerseys, a new on-field hat and bolder details that crank the flavor to eleven. With a new chile roaster hat and uniforms that sizzle under the lights, it's the same recipe fans love - just grilled to perfection.

Because great brands, like great cheeseburgers, only get better with the right ingredients and a little extra fire.

So grab a napkin.

Step up to The Grill.

And get ready.

Fans may visit abqisotopes.com, ticketmaster.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office Monday - Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. For other information about Season Ticket Memberships, the Weekend Plan, Flex & Combo Plans, Suite Rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.