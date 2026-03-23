Season Opens Friday for OKC Comets at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

Published on March 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The 2026 baseball season opens for the Oklahoma City Comets Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, starting a three-game weekend home series against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

The Comets take the field on Opening Night for a 7:05 p.m. game Friday that features postgame fireworks presented by Newcastle Casino. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the first 1,000 fans will receive a complimentary Comets hat presented by OKANA Resort and Indoor Waterpark during the team's first giveaway night of 2026. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for pregame ceremonies, including the full introduction of Comets players and coaches.

Friday is a Braum's Friends and Family Night and groups of 10 or more people can receive a game ticket, Comets hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $16 per person. Email groups@okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2100 to purchase Braum's Friends and Family Night tickets.

Additionally, Braum's Friends and Family 4-Pack tickets are available for the Comets' Friday and Saturday night games. The deal starts at $47 and includes four Comets game tickets, four Comets hats and four Braum's restaurant vouchers that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location. B raum's Friends and Family 4-Pack tickets are available for purchase online here.

The Comets' first series of the season continues at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark before wrapping up at 2:05 p.m. on the first Family Sunday of the season. Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse Sunday. Following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Single-game, season and group tickets are all available for purchase now for the Comets' 2026 season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 23, 2026

Season Opens Friday for OKC Comets at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City Comets

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