Isotopes Blank River Cats, 5-0, for Game One Win

August 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sacramento, CA - Sean Bouchard and Roman Quinn each registered homers while four Isotopes hurlers-Chase Anderson, PJ Poulin, Nick Mears and Dugan Darnell-combined for a 5-0 shutout over Sacramento in game one Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes have won eight of their last nine games. They look to win nine of 10 tomorrow for the second time this season (also: June 29-July 8, 5-0 vs. El Paso and 4-1 at Oklahoma City).

-Albuquerque has won three-straight over Sacramento for the sixth time in club history (last: July 16, 2022 - July 25, 2023). The team is one win away from matching the longest winning streak over the River Cats (high: four, July 18-29, 2014)

-Additionally, the Isotopes have won three-straight in Sacramento for just the second time, tying the franchise record (also: Aug. 6, 2005 - May 29, 2007).

-The shutout is the 83rd in team history, 50th on the road and the first nine-inning shutout since Aug. 21, 2019, at Sacramento, 9-0. Additionally, it's the sixth shutout against the River Cats and fifth in Sacramento. The five-run margin of victory is tied for the second-largest in a shutout against Sacramento (also: June 6, 2003).

-The Isotopes permitted just three hits on the night, the second time the club has only yielded three knocks in a game and the fewest since allowing two July 8 at Oklahoma City.

-The pitching staff only surrendered one extra-base hit, a double, for the 14th time in 2023 and fourth occurrence since Aug. 13 at Round Rock (14 games).

-However, the club issued nine walks on the night, the ninth time the Isotopes permitted at least nine free passes, two shy of the season high set twice (high: 11, April 7 vs. Salt Lake and July 20 at Sugar Land).

-Albuquerque improves to 14-9 in series openers on the year, 6-6 on the road and 6-4 in the second half while claiming three-straight. The away team has won both series openers against the River Cats in 2023.

-The Isotopes plated two runs in the fourth frame, snapping a 13-inning scoreless streak that dated back to the eighth inning Saturday night against the Dodgers.

-Offensively, Albuquerque recorded just five hits for the 10th occurrence in 2023. It's the team's third win in 17 tries this year when recording five hits or fewer (also: 5 hits, July 8 at Oklahoma City, 4-2, and Aug. 19 vs. El Paso, 5-3).

-In his second rehab start with the club, Anderson worked 3.0-plus frames and did not allow a run but did relent two hits and four walks while fanning one. Over his two starts with the Isotopes he has tallied 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits, one homer and five walks with two punchouts.

-The Isotopes turned four double plays on the night, tied for the second-most on the season (three times).

-Wynton Bernard tallied three singles to extend his on-base streak to 29, a team-high in 2023. His streak is the longest active in the Pacific Coast League and tied for the third-longest active in all of Triple-A. He is slashing .374/.426/.561 with six doubles, one triple, five homers, 16 RBI, 11 walks and 13 steals in 16 attempts. He also recorded his 24th multi-hit effort and sixth three-hit game of the year.

-Sean Bouchard belted a two-run homer in the fifth frame for his first homer with the Isotopes in 2023. It's just his third extra-base hit in 14 contests with the club (two doubles) and second game tallying an extra-base knock (also: Aug. 16 vs. El Paso).

-Roman Quinn connected on his second homer with the Isotopes in his 16th game (last: Aug. 19 vs. El Paso, grand slam).

-Jimmy Herron drew his 51st walk of the year, establishing a new career standard. He has reached base in 39 of his last 43 games and is slashing .340/.446/.549 with 12 doubles, one triple, six homers, 32 RBI 27 walks and 19 steals in as many attempts.

-Nick Mears, a native of Sacramento, CA, tossed 2.0 innings and fanned a season-high four in his first action as a pro in his hometown.

-PJ Poulin completed 3.0 scoreless frames, the most at the Triple-A level in 49 games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats meet for game two Wednesday at 7:45 pm MT at Sutter Health Park. Albuquerque is expected to send Tanner Gordon to the hill while Sacramento is expected to start Kai-Wei Teng.

