Sugar Land Shut Out by Rainiers

TACOMA, WA - For just the fifth time this season, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (50-77, 17-35) were held without a run as they fell 5-0 in their opener against the Tacoma Rainiers (68-59, 31-21) on Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium.

One of the Space Cowboys best scoring chances came in the top of the first inning. Bligh Madris led off with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Pedro León. A ground out moved Madris to third but LHP Kyle Hart (W, 4-3) struck out the following batter to leave a man at third.

The Rainiers struck for the first run of the contest in bottom of the second when Taylor Trammel walked and Jake Scheiner doubled inside of third. RHP Misael Tamarez (L, 0-9) retired nine of the next 11 hitters that he faced, striking out four in that stretch to keep Sugar Land within striking distance.

In the top of the fifth, David Hensley singled to start the frame and tagged up to second on a flyout. Hart completed five innings by striking out the last batter he saw, leaving another man in scoring position. A two-run homer by Pedro Severino in the bottom of the fifth pushed Tacoma to a 3-0 lead.

Facing RHP Eduard Bazardo (H, 3), Madris ripped a single to right to begin the sixth, and a one-out single by Joey Loperfido put men on the corners. A broken bat double play prevented a run from scoring, the last time the Space Cowboys put a man in scoring position.

Tacoma added an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth and a solo home run in the eighth, widening their advantage to 5-0.

Sugar Land continues their six-game series with Tacoma on Wednesday night. The Space Cowboys are set to start RHP Shawn Dubin to the hill opposite Rainiers' LHP Tommy Milone for a 9:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

