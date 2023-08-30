Chihuahuas Announce 2024 Home Schedule

EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas announced their home schedule for the 2024 season Wednesday. Opening Day at home will take place Tuesday, April 2 versus the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers) at Southwest University Park. The home season includes 75 games of a 150-game schedule that runs through September 15.

The Chihuahuas will face Albuquerque (Colorado Rockies) and Sugar Land (Houston Astros) three times as part of the Pacific Coast League (PCL) East Division. They play all other PCL teams just once, including East contenders Round Rock (April 2-7) and Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate, Oklahoma City (July 30-August 4).

Mirroring last year's schedule, all home series will be played Tuesday through Sunday, with Mondays off. The only exception comes July 19-21 versus Sugar Land following the All-Star Break.

For the second-straight year, the Chihuahuas host the Fourth of July when they take on Albuquerque, July 2-7. Other notable dates include Mother's Day (May 12), Memorial Day Weekend (May 25-26), Juneteenth (June 19), and close the season on 9-1-5 Day, September 15.

The Chihuahuas open with 13 home games in April. May is the heaviest month of the season, with 17 contests, and the Chihuahuas finish the season in September with seven games. A breakdown of the 2024 schedule is below.

The Chihuahuas have 12 home games remaining in the historic 10th Year Celebration, presented by GECU. The docket includes two mid-week Wednesday home games on September 6 & September 13. First pitch for both contests is 12:05 p.m.

The Chihuahuas will close out their regular season campaign in a six-game series, September 12-17, against Albuquerque that includes a 9-1-5 Day Celebration Friday, September 15. The first 1,500 guests with paid admission will receive a Chihuahuas Sugar Skull Cap, presented by Fred Loya Insurance, along with a game-worn jersey auction. The 2023 season concludes Sunday, September 17 in a 12:05 p.m. first pitch.

The Chihuahuas are taking deposits for 2024 Season Seat Memberships, groups and Premium Hospitality, including private suites. For more information call 915-533-BASE (2273), text 915-666-2005, or visit Individual game ticket sales, game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.

