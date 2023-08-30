Reno Victorious Over El Paso, 9-4
August 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas had a 3-0 lead early Tuesday night but lost to the Reno Aces 9-4 at Greater Nevada Field. Chihuahuas catcher Brett Sullivan went 3-for-5 with two singles and a two-run home run in the loss.
Chihuahuas left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 1-for-4 with a single to advance his hitting streak to 13 games. El Paso shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. It was the second straight game that Didder homered in the first. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Daniel Johnson had two hits, a walk and a stolen base.
Aaron Brooks, Jose Espada and Moises Lugo all pitched scoreless relief outings for El Paso. Tuesday was just the fourth time since the end of the 2019 season that the Chihuahuas played a game at Greater Nevada Field.
Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 4, Aces 9 Final Score (08/29/2023) (milb.com)
Team Records: El Paso (23-29, 55-72), Reno (28-24, 72-55)
Next Game: Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza (6-6, 6.07) vs. Reno LHP Blake Walston (9-6, 4.40). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 30, 2023
- Sacramento Quiet in Opener Against Albuquerque - Sacramento River Cats
- Sugar Land Shut Out by Rainiers - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Isotopes Blank River Cats, 5-0, for Game One Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Erase Cowboys: Rainiers Hang Zero in Series Opener - Tacoma Rainiers
- Reno Victorious Over El Paso, 9-4 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Aces' Bullpen Bears Down for Series Opening Win - Reno Aces
- Evan Carter Stellar in E-Train's Series-Opening Win Over Dodgers - Round Rock Express
- Express Win Over Dodgers, 10-9 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- Reno Victorious Over El Paso, 9-4
- El Paso Edges Sacramento Sunday
- El Paso Edges Sacramento
- Sacramento Doubles-up On El Paso, 6-3
- Sacramento Takes Down El Paso, 14-6