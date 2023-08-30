Reno Victorious Over El Paso, 9-4

August 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas had a 3-0 lead early Tuesday night but lost to the Reno Aces 9-4 at Greater Nevada Field. Chihuahuas catcher Brett Sullivan went 3-for-5 with two singles and a two-run home run in the loss.

Chihuahuas left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 1-for-4 with a single to advance his hitting streak to 13 games. El Paso shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. It was the second straight game that Didder homered in the first. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Daniel Johnson had two hits, a walk and a stolen base.

Aaron Brooks, Jose Espada and Moises Lugo all pitched scoreless relief outings for El Paso. Tuesday was just the fourth time since the end of the 2019 season that the Chihuahuas played a game at Greater Nevada Field.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 4, Aces 9 Final Score (08/29/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (23-29, 55-72), Reno (28-24, 72-55)

Next Game: Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza (6-6, 6.07) vs. Reno LHP Blake Walston (9-6, 4.40). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.