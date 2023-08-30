Late Round Rock Rally Falls Short in Oklahoma City

August 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Round Rock Express (34-19 | 78-49) dropped game two of the series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (27-26 | 77-49) by a final score of 6-3 on Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Express reliever RHP Cole Winn (7-7, 6.80) was tagged with the loss after giving up six runs and five earned runs, on six hits, two walks and three strikeouts in 1.1 innings. Dodgers reliever LHP John Rooney (1-1, 5.49) tallied the win after tossing 2.0 innings with one hit, one run, two walks and three strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

After five scoreless innings from both teams, Round Rock was on the board in the sixth inning after LF Evan Carter was hit by a pitch and knocked in on a double from 1B Blaine Crim.

Oklahoma City answered in the home half of the sixth with six runs. DH Jonny Deluca led off with a double before a single from 3B Miguel Vargas tied the game at one. LF Ryan Ward doubled in two more and RF David Dahl doubled to add another run. SS Yonny Hernandez and CF Drew Avans each knocked in a run on a single to extend the lead to 6-1.

Round Rock SS Jonathan Ornelas led off the ninth inning with a walk and scored on a two-out double from RF Elier Hernandez. A single from Carter allowed Hernandez to score and it was 6-3 Oklahoma City. After Crim walked, the Express had the tying run at the plate in DH Sam Huff but a strikeout ended the game.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock had their four-game winning streak and seven-game road winning streak snapped on Wednesday. The Express are 18-2 in their last 20 games.

After drawing eight walks on Wednesday, the Express have drawn 38 walks in the last five games for an average of 7.6 walks per game. All nine Express batters reached base Wednesday.

DH Sam Huff had reached base in 12 consecutive plate appearances before eventually striking out in the sixth inning to end the on-base streak. He finished the night 1-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City will play in game three of the series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT with Express LHP Cody Bradford (9-2, 3.63) slated to take on Dodgers RHP Kyle Hurt (1-1, 4.11).

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.