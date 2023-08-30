Dodgers Top Express, 6-3

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored all six of their runs in the sixth inning as they defeated the Round Rock Express, 6-3, Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Express (34-19/78-49) broke a scoreless tie with a RBI double by Blane Crim in the sixth inning. The Dodgers (27-26/77-49) answered in the bottom of the sixth inning, tying the score, 1-1, when Miguel Vargas lined a RBI single into left field. Ryan Ward followed with a two-run double into left field to give OKC a 3-1 lead. David Dahl grounded a RBI double into right field before another OKC run scored on an Express fielding error before an out was made. A RBI single by Drew Avans later with one out boosted the Dodgers to a 6-1 advantage. The Express scored two runs in the ninth inning with two outs on a RBI double by Elier Hernandez followed by a RBI single by Evan Carter to cut the OKC lead to three runs.

-The Dodgers evened their series against the PCL-leading Express, 1-1, picking up their second win in the last three games. The win was just OKC's second in the last nine games, fourth in the last 16 games, fifth in the last 20 games and sixth in the last 22 games...The Dodgers sent Round Rock to just its second loss in the last 20 games.

-The Dodgers scored six runs in the sixth inning, marking the 10th time this season OKC scored six or more runs in a game and first time since Aug. 27 against Albuquerque when the Dodgers scored seven runs in the third inning at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in their 14-0 victory.

-Miguel Vargas finished with the lone multi-hit outing of the game, going 2-for-3 with a RBI, walk and run scored. He is 4-for-7 to start the series and has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, going 16-for-40 (.400) with six multi-hit games, eight RBI and seven runs scored.

-Ryan Ward extended his hitting streak to eight games, going 1-for-4 with a double, game-high two RBI and a run scored. During his hitting streak, Ward is 11-for-35 (.314) with nine RBI.

-Jonny DeLuca continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-3 with a double, walk and run scored. In his five appearances during his rehab assignment, DeLuca is 5-for-15 (.333) with two doubles, a triple, home run, four RBI, three walks and six runs scored.

-Four Dodgers pitchers combined to hold the Express to three runs and five hits with 11 strikeouts. The three runs allowed marked just the second time in the last nine games that the Dodgers held an opponent to fewer than six runs. The Express' five hits also marked just the second time in the last nine games that the Dodgers held an opponent to fewer than eight hits...Robbie Erlin made his first start since May 31 due to injury and opened the game with 4.0 scoreless innings.

-The Dodgers went 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position and are 17-for-35 with RISP over the last three games.

