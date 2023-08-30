Erase Cowboys: Rainiers Hang Zero in Series Opener

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (68-59, 31-21) are back to a season-high nine games over .500 overall, following a 5-0 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (50-77, 17-35) in Tuesday's series opener at Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers are 4-3 on this homestand with five games remaining, after their fifth shutout win of the season.

Tacoma went ahead 1-0 in the second inning, when Taylor Trammell (BB) scored from first base as Jake Scheiner yanked a double into the left field corner down the line. Scheiner ended the night with a Pacific Coast League-leading 95 RBI.

Pedro Severino homered in the fifth with Riley Unroe (single) on base; the blast to the alley in left was Severino's fifth homer with the Rainiers this season, and increased the lead to 3-0. It was 4-0 an inning later when Isiah Gilliam reached second base on a two-out error, scoring a batter later when Robbie Tenerowicz (2 H) doubled to left-center.

Tacoma lefty Kyle Hart was nails over five innings and 78 pitches (44 strikes); he allowed only two hits, walked one batter and struck out five. Right-handers Eduard Bazardo, Diego Castillo (2 K), Ryan Jensen (2 K) and Ryder Ryan (K) each delivered a scoreless inning in relief of Hart to complete the shutout. The staff walked only two on the evening. Sugar Land starter Misael Tamarez threw 87 pitches over 5.0 IP: 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K.

Scheiner teed off on a solo shot to left field in the eighth, his league-leading 28th home run (broke a tie with Salt Lake's Trey Cabbage). Scheiner's 16 homers at Cheney Stadium this season are threatening Adrian Garrett's record of 19 for the 1971 Tacoma Cubs; Garrett also set the overall franchise mark that season, with 43 HR.

Space Cowboys leadoff man Bligh Madris had two of Sugar Land's four hits (singles).

This weeklong series will continue on Wednesday, with LHP Tommy Milone on the mound for Tacoma; the Rainiers are 14-4 this season when he pitches. Sugar Land plans to start RHP Shawn Dubin, and game time is 7:05 PT.

