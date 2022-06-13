Isles Launch Summer Reading Program

The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders are pleased to announce the launching of their Isles Summer Reading Program!

The Isles Summer Reading Program is designed to encourage students in grades K-8 to read in and out of the classroom during summer. The program runs from June through August and helps students throughout the summer get excited to read, motivated by a FREE ticket (with the purchase of an additional ticket) to a select Bridgeport Islanders 2022-23 regular season home game.

We are excited to get this program started and see our local students grow their reading skills this summer," Bridgeport Islanders Community Engagement Manager Sam Provost said. "Connecting with the community and our youngest fans is always top priority for us. Storm and the rest of the Bridgeport Islanders can't wait to see students continue reading past the school year and join us for a game during this upcoming season.."

How It Works

Each parent/guardian will have access to the Summer Reading Program Submission Form for their reader, which they can use to track how many books are read at home, during the months of June, July and August. Parents/guardians must submit their reading report form by Friday August 26th to receive a Certificate of Completion and access to their free ticket offer. The Isles Summer Reading ticket offer provides one FREE ticket, with purchase of an additional ticket, to a select 2022-23 Bridgeport Islanders regular season home game.To learn more, please visit the Summer Reading Program webpage here.

The select games will be available to choose from at a later date and sent to the Parent/Guardian email with next steps. Please contact Sam Provost at (203) 345-4825 or samuel.provost@bridgeportislanders.com with further questions or for more information.

