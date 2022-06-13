Oilers Sign Condors Captain Brad Malone to Two-Year Contract

June 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Edmonton Oilers have signed C Brad Malone to a two-year, two-way NHL contract with an AAV of $762,500 at the NHL level.

Bakersfield's captain for the past two seasons, the 33-year old ranks 2nd in Condors AHL history in games played with 226. Overall, Malone has registered 252 points (98g-154a) in 462 career AHL games. He comes off a career-best 2021-22 season with 14 goals and 39 points in 55 games.

His game elevated in the postseason with 20 points (9g-11a) in 21 playoff games with Bakersfield.

The Chatham, New Brunswick native played eight games with Edmonton this season and notched two points (1g-1a) in addition to appearing in two Stanley Cup Playoffs games with the Oilers. He has played parts of eight seasons in the NHL for three different organizations and has 32 points (14g-18a) in 207 NHL contests.

