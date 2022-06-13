Dallas Stars Sign Caamano to a One-Year Contract Extension

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Nicholas Caamano to a one-year, two-way contract extension, which will run through the 2022-23 season.

Caamano, 23, finished the 2021-22 season with 14 points (8-6=14) in 47 games with the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Over four seasons in the AHL, Caamano has played 162 regular-season games and tallied 29 goals and 35 assists for a total of 64 points. He has also appeared in 36 NHL regular-season games with the Dallas Stars, recording three points (1-2=3) and 58 hits. Caamano has skated in four Stanley Cup Playoff games, averaging 12:25 time on ice and recording 13 hits with three shots on goal.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Ancaster, Ontario was originally selected by the Dallas Stars in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

