Thunderbirds Sign F Brayden Guy to AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forward Brayden Guy to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

Guy, 21, completed his OHL career as captain of the Guelph Storm. In 36 games with the Storm in 2021-22, Guy posted 30 points (19g, 11a) to go along with 28 penalty minutes.

Over a four-season OHL junior career, Guy recorded 121 points (68g, 53a) in 218 games.

