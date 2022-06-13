Blackhawks Announce Dates for 2022 Development Camp & Prospect Showcase

The Chicago Blackhawks will host their 2022 Development Camp at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd.) from Monday, July 11 to Friday, July 15.

On-ice sessions will begin on Monday, July 11 and will run from approximately 10:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. each day at Fifth Third Arena. Practices will be conducted Monday through Thursday and the group will hold scrimmages on Friday beginning at approximately 10:00 a.m., all of which will be open for fans to attend.

In addition, the Blackhawks will host this year's Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at Fifth Third Arena in September, which is also expected to be open to the public. The event is named after the Minnesota Wild's assistant general manager who passed away last June after a lengthy battle with cancer. This is the second year the Blackhawks and Wild have held this event with last year's games being played in Minnesota. The Blackhawks will play two games against the Wild on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. The Blackhawks prospects will also hold practices on Sept. 14-15 leading into the games.

Rosters, media availabilities and more detailed fan information for both events will be released at a later date.

