Rocket Respond in Game 6 to Push Series to Limit

Springfield Thunderbirds battle the Laval Rocket

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds battle the Laval Rocket(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds could not solve a stifling Laval Rocket defense, and the visitors pushed the Eastern Conference Finals to a deciding seventh game with a 5-1 win in Game 6 at the MassMutual Center on Monday night.

The opening 20 minutes were among the most stagnant in the series to date, as the clubs traded numerous icing whistles and registered only 14 combined shots in the first.

Springfield had multiple chances to get their scuffling power play out of its funk, as a double-minor to Devante Smith-Pelly and a slash on Danick Martel gave the T-Birds six minutes of power-play time. Try as they might, though, the Springfield man advantage could not solve Cayden Primeau nor the Laval penalty kill, which improved to 28-for-28 in the series.

At the other end of the ice, Joel Hofer had a tame opening period, as the 21-year-old netminder needed to make only five stops in the first frame.

An unfortunate and rare breakdown in communication between Hofer and Tommy Cross swung the game's momentum to Laval, as moments after Primeau kicked out the leg to stop Will Bitten on a breakaway, the puck came back down behind the T-Birds' net. Hofer and Cross each went to play the puck, creating some confusion, and Cross' attempt to clear ended up right on the stick of Danick Martel, who fired it into an open net at 4:58 of the middle period to give Laval the 1-0 lead.

The Thunderbirds' power play once again had chances to crack Springfield into the scoring column, but Primeau continued his stellar play on the man disadvantage, upping his two-period save total to 20.

Laval further distanced themselves just 1:45 into the third when Gabriel Bourque raced down the slot and beat Hofer over the glove with a wrist shot to make it a 2-0 score.

Martel would add his second goal and third point of the night on a breakaway at 8:51 to bring the lead to 3-0. Matthew Peca would finally end Primeau's shutout bid with 4:55 to play in regulation, but that's all Springfield would find on this night, as Brandon Gignac (EN, 17:14) and Lucas Condotta (PP, 19:19) added the final two markers of the evening for Laval.

The seventh and deciding game of the Eastern Conference Finals is set for 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 at the MassMutual Center. Tickets are on sale now at the link below.

Game 7*: Wednesday, June 15 - Rocket @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m.

Thunderbirds playoff tickets are on sale now! To purchase your seats, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

