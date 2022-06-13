Griffins and Versiti Blood Center Team up for Blood Drive at Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - With the need of blood still in demand during the summer months, the Grand Rapids Griffins and Versiti Blood Center of Michigan will once again host a blood drive at Van Andel Arena, on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Versiti will be taking appointments and walk-ins on June 18 in the B, C and D banquet rooms at Van Andel Arena. Please click here to schedule an appointment or call 866-642-5663. Versiti is looking to collect 21 pints of blood and has openings for 35 appointments.

As a reprise of their highly successful blood drive at the arena in January, the Griffins and Versiti are offering everyone who registers and attempts to donate a Bluetooth speaker to play their favorite summer tunes, while supplies last. Participants must be 18 years or older.

Please visit the Versiti website to view the most up-to-date COVID-19 guidelines.

ABOUT VERSITI BLOOD CENTER OF MICHIGAN

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is a non-profit blood center headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. Founded in 1955, it is the sole blood provider to all of Kent County and over 70 other hospitals across Michigan. Versiti collects more than 120,000 units of blood each year throughout the state at eight permanent donation sites and more than 3,400 community blood drives. For more information, visit versiti.org/Michigan .

