Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Zach Giuttari to a One-Year AHL Contract

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack has announced that the club has agreed to terms on a one-year, standard AHL contract with defenseman Zach Giuttari for the 2022-23 AHL season.

The native of Warwick, Rhode Island, enters his fourth season as a member of the Wolf Pack in 2022-23. Giuttari joined the club on March 9th, 2020, signing an amateur tryout (ATO) before making his professional debut on March 11th, 2020, at the XL Center against the Providence Bruins.

The 6'2", 190 lbs. defenseman appeared in a career-high 56 games with the Wolf Pack in 2021-22, scoring a career-high 13 assists and 14 points (1 g, 13 a). Giuttari collected six points (3 g, 3 a) in 22 games with the club during the truncated 2020-21 campaign. He recorded his first professional point, an assist, on February 11th, 2021, at the Providence Bruins.

Prior to turning pro, Giuttari enjoyed a four-year career at Brown University. While a member of the Bears, Giuttari skated in 121 career games while recording 54 points (16 g, 38 a). He served as captain of the Bears as a senior during the 2019-20 campaign and led the team in scoring with 15 points (4 g, 11 a).

Giuttari is the fourth player to sign an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack for the 2022-23 season. He joins veteran forward Tanner Fritz, who signed in March, forward Cristiano DiGiacinto, who agreed to terms last Thursday, and forward Alex Whelan, who re-signed with the club last Friday.

