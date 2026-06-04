Is Colton Swan Playing the Wrong Sport?!: All Access

Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Charleston Battery rising star Colton Swan to the show to discuss his pathway from the Colorado Rapids Academy through Indiana University to the Battery, what made Charleston the right place to begin his professional career, how he's been able to achieve early success in the Low Country with seven goals across all competitions in the first three months of the season, and what his opportunities with the United States youth national team program have meant to his development.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 4, 2026

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