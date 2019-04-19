Iowa Wild Signs Three to Amateur Try-Out Agreements

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forwards Shawn Boudrais, Brandon Duhaime and Alexander Khovanov to amateur try-out agreements (ATO).

Boudrais, 19, logged 46 points (19g, 27a) in 56 games this season, split between the Gatineau Olympiques and Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The 6-foot-5, 213-pound native of Terrebonne, Quebec, added seven points (3g, 4a) in 11 playoff games with the Screaming Eagles. Over the course of four seasons with Charlottetown, Gatineau and Cape Breton, Boudrais amassed 147 points (68g, 79a) in 227 games.

Minnesota selected Boudrais in the sixth round (179th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Duhaime, 21, collected 34 points (11g, 23a) and 53 penalty minutes (PIM) in 42 games with the Providence Friars this season. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Parkland, Fla., set career highs in goals, assists, points and games played this season while leading the Friars in PIM (T-4th in Hockey East), ranking T-2nd in game-winning goals (three), third in scoring, fourth in assists, T-4th in goals and fifth in plus/minus rating (+15). He was named to the 2019 Hockey East All-Star Third Team.

The left-shot forward tallied 72 points (22g, 50a) and 162 PIM in three seasons with Providence (2016-19). He played in all of the Friars' 82 games the last two seasons and was named to the 2018 Hockey East All-Tournament Team.

Minnesota selected Duhaime in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and was named the Wild's Most Improved Player during the team's 2017 Development Camp.

Khovanov, 18, recorded 74 points (25g, 49a) and 94 penalty minutes (PIM) in 64 games with the Moncton Wildcats in the QMJHL this season, adding 10 points (4g, 6a) in 10 games in the playoffs. He led the team in power-play assists (26) and PIM, ranked second in game-winning goals (seven), third in scoring, assists, power-play goals (seven) and shots on goal (175) and fourth in goals. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound native of Saratov, Russia, ranked second in the QMJHL in power-play assists, eighth in PIM, T-10th in assists and T-11th in game-winning goals. Khovanov tallied 28 points (9g, 19a) in 29 games with Moncton during his rookie season in 2017-18.

Minnesota selected Khovanov in the third round (86th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

