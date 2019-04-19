Eagles Fall to Bakersfield in Game One, 3-2

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado defenseman Mark Alt and David Warsofsky each netted a goal while forward A.J. Greer posted a pair of assists, but the Eagles would come up short in Game One of their first round series, falling to the Bakersfield Condors, 3-2. Bakersfield goaltender Shane Starett earned the win in net, stopping 24 of the 26 shots he faced. Colorado now trails in the best-of-five series, 1-0.

The Condors would jump out to 1-0 lead at the 9:17 mark of the first period when forward Brad Malone skated to the top of the crease and tipped a shot from the point past Eagles goalie Pavel Francouz. The opening 20 minutes would see Bakersfield outshoot Colorado 12-11, as the Eagles shutdown the period's lone power play opportunity.

Colorado would come into the second period and quickly even the score when Alt collected a pass from Greer between the circles and snapped a wrister that would light the lamp and even the score at 1-1 just 55 seconds into the middle frame.

The Condors would reclaim the lead when defenseman William Lagesson grabbed a pass at the side of the crease and lifted a shot into the back of the net to give the Condors a 2-1 advantage at the 6:30 mark of the period. Shots would come at a premium in the second stanza, as the Eagles would outshoot Bakersfield by a count of 4-3.

Heading into the third period Colorado would again find an equalizer, as Warsofsky fired a shot from the corner that would tangle itself in the pads of Starrett before spilling across the goal line to tie the game at 2-2 at the 5:48 mark of the final frame.

The Condors would waste little time reclaiming the lead, as defenseman Logan Day skated his way into the slot where he would fire a shot past Francouz to give Bakersfield the edge 3-2 just 45 seconds after the Warsofsky tally.

The Eagles would pull Francouz in favor of the extra attacker in the final minute of the contest, but they would not be able to find the back of the net, falling by a final score of 3-2.

Colorado outshot the Condors 26-22 as both teams went 0-1 on the power play. The Eagles return to action when they host Bakersfield in Game Two on Saturday at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.

