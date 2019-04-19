Blackhawks Agree to Extension with Hogs Team MVP Nilsson
April 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have agreed to terms with forward Jacob Nilsson on a one-year contract extension that runs through the 2019-20 season.
Nilsson, 25, was originally signed by the Blackhawks on May 31, 2018 and spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs. He was named the team's Most Valuable Player after totaling 32 points (15g, 17a) and finishing second on the team with eight multi-point efforts in 61 games. The forward also helped anchored Rockford's power-play unit, tying for the team lead and ranking sixth among all AHL rookies with eight power-play goals during the 2018-19 campaign.
The Morrum, Sweden native was also recalled by Chicago last season on Dec. 22. He made his NHL debut the following night against Florida and totaled 21 shifts over two appearances for the Blackhawks.
Prior to making his North American pro debut, Nilsson skated with Mora IK in Sweden for three seasons from 2015-18. He played under former IceHogs and current Blackhawks head coach, Jeremy Colliton, during the his first two years in Allsvenskan and helped the club earn a promotion to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) by notching a career-best 42 points (20g, 22a) in 46 games during the 2016-17 campaign.
