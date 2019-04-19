Marlies Kick off Best-Of-Five Series Tonight in Rochester

The Toronto Marlies are set to face the Rochester Americans in the first round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, beginning on the road in the best-of-five series before returning home to Coca-Cola Coliseum for Games 3 and 4 on April 24 and 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

This season marks the eighth straight season and 11th trip to the postseason in the franchise's 14-year history. The Toronto Marlies clinched a playoff berth on April 5 and finished the regular season seventh overall with 91 points and a record of 39-24-9-4.

The opening round series marks the third postseason meeting between these two teams. They met in the first round of the 2012 and 2013 Calder Cups Playoffs, with the Marlies sweeping both of those best-of-five series. This season however, the Americans have proven to be a challenging opponent. These North Division rivals met six times during the 2018-19 season, with the Americans taking the season series 5-1. It won't be an easy road, but the playoffs offer a reset for everyone and sticking to the systems that brought success throughout the regular season will be important heading into this series.

"We recognize we have a great challenge in front of us here against a very good team, so we're going to have to make sure our game is as sharp and as good as it can be and we need to play our best hockey," said head coach, Sheldon Keefe.

While the Americans finished the regular season third overall with a record of 46-23-5-2 and have the advantage of home ice, the Marlies' record on the road this season should not be overlooked. The Marlies were 23-9-3-3 when playing away from the Coliseum and had the best road power play (26.0%) in the league. It's safe to say that starting the series on the road, and capitalizing in special teams situations could certainly be advantageous for Toronto.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

39-24-9-4 Overall Record 46-23-5-2

1-3-1-1 Head To Head 5-1-0-0

248 Goals For 254

243 Goals Against 218

21.8% Power Play Percentage 20.4%

81.2% Penalty Kill Percentage 81.7%

C. Mueller (33) Leading Goal Scorer V. Olofsson (30)

J. Bracco (79) Leading Points Scorer V.Olofsson (63)

M. Hutchinson (16) Wins Leader S. Wedgwood (28)

