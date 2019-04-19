Capitals Recall Smith-Pelly, Re-Assign Vanecek to Hershey

April 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that the club has recalled forward Devante Smith-Pelly. Additionally, the team has re-assigned goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the Hershey Bears. The announcements were made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Smith-Pelly, 26, collected 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 20 games as a member of the Bears. He had a hat-trick in Hershey's Mar. 10 victory at Hartford as part of a five-game point streak that lasted from Mar. 8-15.

The winger had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 54 contests with the Capitals this season. He helped the Capitals to a Stanley Cup Championship in 2018, scoring eight points (seven goals, one assist) in 24 playoff games. He notched a goal in Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final versus Vegas, and scored the tying goal in the deciding Game 5 victory.

Vanecek, 23, recorded a 21-10-6 record with Hershey this season, posting a 2.62 goals against average, a .907 save percentage, and two shutouts. He was the first Hershey goaltender to record 20 or more wins since Dan Ellis posted 25 victories during the 2015-16 campaign. Vanecek, a native of Havlickuv Brod, Czech Republic, was honored as the the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Oct. 21, and was named to the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic.

Vanecek was drafted by the Capitals in the 2nd round, 39th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft. With the Bears, Vanecek is 52-33-15 in his 110-game AHL career, posting a 2.69 goals against average, a .903 save percentage, and nine shutouts. Prior to joining Hershey, he was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team with the South Carolina Stingrays in 2015-16.

The Bears open the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs presented by CJ's Tire and Automotive tonight with Game 1 of a best-of-five series versus the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at the Webster Bank Arena at 7 p.m. The game may be viewed on AHLTV and heard on the Bears Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.