Gulls Drop Game Two, 5-3; Series Even

April 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls fell 5-3 to the San Jose Barracuda in Game 2 of the First Round tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego to knot the best-of-five series at 1-1.

Chase De Leo scored his first career playoff shorthanded goal and second goal of the series. His two goals match the pair he scored in the 2018 postseason with Manitoba (2-6=8). The shorthanded goal marked the third all-time shorthanded goal (last: Nic Kerdiles in Game 1 of the First Round, Apr. 21 vs. Ontario).

Sam Steel recorded his first career playoff goal at 19:33 of the third period and previously added an assist on De Leo's shorthanded goal to mark the first multi-point game of his postseason career. Steel has recorded 1-2=3 points in the series. Adam Cracknell added an assist on Steel's goal while Jacob Larsson also collected an assist for his third point of the series (1-2=3).

Justin Kloos scored at 15:46 of the third period to mark his first career postseason goal. Kloos has points in back-to-back games (1-1=2) to begin his playoff career. Andy Welinski and Trevor Murphy each picked up assists for their first points of the postseason.

Jeff Glass made 22 saves in his first start of the playoffs.

Tonight's attendance was 6,010.

The series will shift to San Jose for Game 3 on Monday, Apr. 22 (7 p.m.) and Game 4 on Wednesday, Apr. 24 (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Jaycob Megna

On the game

It certainly got a little out of hand, a little scrambly at the end, but we need more of a complete effort. We need to get going right away. We can't wait and chase the game until late in the period to get going and finally get through to their goaltender. We have to start earlier.

On carrying momentum into Game 3 at San Jose

I hope our compete level will. It seemed like we really got things going there at the end with the chippieness. It depends on what the refs do as far Game 3. How far out of hand it gets. I hope that we harness that energy and that compete level and bring it into Game 3.

On special teams

We just have to be smarter. Two delay of game penalties in a row, one by me and then one by another defenseman. Kind of bad luck but we can't have those. We just have to be smarter with our sticks and keep skating. It seems like a couple of penalties were letting the refs make a call and if we kept skating, we wouldn't be in that position.

Justin Kloos

On his goal

Get the puck back to the defense, get to the net, and I think good things will happen. We just didn't do enough of it tonight.

On the game

We've got to keep it simple and not try to be too cute. We've got a lot of good players in there and sometimes we try to do too much, myself included. Keeping it simple, I think, will be a key to success.

On the power play

We had great chances. I think [Andy Welinski] got one off a pipe or a scramble in front. We just want him to keep shooting. Unfortunately, just not able to find the back of the net but we had some looks, myself included. Just have to put it past the goalie.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

We were just getting a little too cute with the puck. Our strength last night was getting that puck below the hash marks and really grinding away and we weren't doing it. We were looking to try to make play offs off the rush rather than make their defensemen turn. As the game went on I think we got better at it. We got our grit back into our game. With a little luck on our power play, it could have been a much different game.

On playing from behind

We're never out of the fight. It's something that we've been able to overcome a lot of times this year and we'll just keep doing that.

On playing on the road the rest of the series

If you want to throw numbers out that makes everybody feel good, but the reality is we've got to go in there and take our days one at a time here. Tomorrow is an important day of rest, the next day will be an important day of practice and when we get to Monday, it'll be all about that game.

