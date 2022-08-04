Iowa Wild Announces 2022 Preseason Games at Xtream Arena
August 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the club will play two preseason games against the Rockford IceHogs in Coralville, Iowa. The games are set for Oct. 5 and 6 at Xtream Arena, the home of Iowa's ECHL Affiliate, the Iowa Heartlanders. Puck drop both nights is 7:05 p.m.
Iowa and Rockford met in October of 2021 for a pair of preseason games at Xtream Arena, which marked the first two professional hockey games ever played in the building. The two-game set was a split, as the IceHogs took the opening game by a 3-0 score. The Wild clawed back from a third period deficit in game two and won in overtime, 4-3.
The Oct. 5 game is closed to the public. Tickets for the Oct. 6 tilt are available.
Information on preseason game broadcasts will be announced at a later date.
Iowa's tenth anniversary season begins on Oct. 14 at Wells Fargo Arena versus the San Jose Barracuda.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
