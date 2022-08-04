Iowa Wild Announces 2022 Preseason Games at Xtream Arena

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the club will play two preseason games against the Rockford IceHogs in Coralville, Iowa. The games are set for Oct. 5 and 6 at Xtream Arena, the home of Iowa's ECHL Affiliate, the Iowa Heartlanders. Puck drop both nights is 7:05 p.m.

Iowa and Rockford met in October of 2021 for a pair of preseason games at Xtream Arena, which marked the first two professional hockey games ever played in the building. The two-game set was a split, as the IceHogs took the opening game by a 3-0 score. The Wild clawed back from a third period deficit in game two and won in overtime, 4-3.

The Oct. 5 game is closed to the public. Tickets for the Oct. 6 tilt are available.

Information on preseason game broadcasts will be announced at a later date.

Iowa's tenth anniversary season begins on Oct. 14 at Wells Fargo Arena versus the San Jose Barracuda.

