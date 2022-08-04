Monsters Sign Forward Cole Fonstad to One-Year AHL Contract

August 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that forward Cole Fonstad has been signed to a one-year AHL contract through the 2022-23 season. In 2021-22, Fonstad tallied 9-11-20 with eight penalty minutes and a -12 rating in 45 appearances for the Monsters.

A 5'10", 165 lb. left-shooting native of Estevan, SK, Fonstad, 22, posted 9-12-21 with eight penalty minutes and a -13 rating in 47 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-22. Originally selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fifth round (128th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Fonstad supplied 92-189-281 with 68 penalty minutes and a +74 rating in 291 career WHL appearances for the Everett Silvertips spanning parts of six seasons from 2015-21. Fonstad wore the captain's "C" for Everett in 2020-21 and helped the Silvertips claim the 2018-19 WHL Championship.

