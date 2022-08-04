Red Wings Add Two to Griffins' Hockey Staff

August 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday announced the addition of Erich Junge as the new video coach for the Grand Rapids Griffins and Eldon Graham as the AHL team's physical therapist.

A native of Ballwin, Mo., Junge most recently served as a volunteer assistant coach at Bemidji State University during the 2021-22 season. Junge helped guide the Beavers to the CCHA Playoff championship game before being bested by No. 1 ranked Minnesota State, 2-1 in overtime.

Prior to joining Bemidji State, Junge spent the 2020-21 campaign as the volunteer director of player development for Ohio University. The 24-year-old also served as the video coach for Ohio for four seasons from 2016-20.

"We are excited to add Erich to our staff in Grand Rapids. He has great experience in a variety of areas that will help our staff prepare, evaluate and assess our game both as a team and as individuals," Griffins head coach Ben Simon said. "As a video coach, his role is very important in the continued development of our players and helping them be the best that they can be."

Graham will begin his first season as the physical therapist for the Griffins, working alongside athletic trainer Josh Chapman. Graham, a native of West Michigan, received his bachelor's degree in exercise science kinesiology and earned a doctorate of physical therapy from Central Michigan University. He went on to complete his orthopedic physical therapy residency at Columbia University-Vagelos College of Physician and Surgeons.

"We would like to welcome Eldon to the Griffins organization. His role as a physical therapist helps ensure that our players are given every possible resource off the ice in order to have success on it," Simon added. "We have one of the best support staffs in the entire AHL and we are looking forward to working with Eldon."

Graham currently works at SPEAR Physical Therapy and previously held a job as a strength coach/personal trainer while finishing PT school. During his time as an undergraduate, Graham also interned with Barwis Methods, a holistic human performance company.

