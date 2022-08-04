Texas Stars Sign Forward Ryan Dmowski to One-Year Contract

Forward Ryan Dmowski with the Hershey Bears

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Thursday the club signed forward Ryan Dmowski to a one-year AHL contract through the 2022-23 season.

Dmowski, 25, compiled ten points (7-3=10) in 23 games for the AHL's Hershey Bears in 2021-22. He also totaled 23 points (16-7#) in 24 games for the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays and 19 points (11-8=19) in 13 games for the Idaho Steelheads. In three pro seasons, Dmowski has appeared in 69 AHL games for Hershey and Hartford, and has skated in 49 ECHL games for Idaho, South Carolina and Maine.

The East Lyme, Connecticut native was originally undrafted and played four seasons at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell. Dmowski tallied 67 points (37-30=67) in 132 college games and helped the Riverhawks to the Hockey East Championship as a sophomore in 2016-17.

