Texas Stars Sign Forward Ryan Dmowski to One-Year Contract
August 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Thursday the club signed forward Ryan Dmowski to a one-year AHL contract through the 2022-23 season.
Dmowski, 25, compiled ten points (7-3=10) in 23 games for the AHL's Hershey Bears in 2021-22. He also totaled 23 points (16-7#) in 24 games for the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays and 19 points (11-8=19) in 13 games for the Idaho Steelheads. In three pro seasons, Dmowski has appeared in 69 AHL games for Hershey and Hartford, and has skated in 49 ECHL games for Idaho, South Carolina and Maine.
The East Lyme, Connecticut native was originally undrafted and played four seasons at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell. Dmowski tallied 67 points (37-30=67) in 132 college games and helped the Riverhawks to the Hockey East Championship as a sophomore in 2016-17.
Images from this story
|
Forward Ryan Dmowski with the Hershey Bears
(Hershey Bears)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 4, 2022
- San Diego Gulls Name Jason Clarke and Kris Sparre Assistant Coaches - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Stars Sign Forward Ryan Dmowski to One-Year Contract - Texas Stars
- Former IceHogs Forward Rob Klinkhammer Hired as an Assistant Coach - Rockford IceHogs
- Marlies Captain Rich Clune Announces Retirement - Toronto Marlies
- Red Wings Add Two to Griffins' Hockey Staff - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Texas Stars Sign Forward Ryan Dmowski to One-Year Contract
- Texas Stars Sign Forward Jordan Kawaguchi to One-Year Contract
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Ben Gleason to a One-Year Contract
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Will Butcher to a One-Year Contract
- Texas Stars Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule